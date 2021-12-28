Tesouro Direto wants to launch retirement bonds; see advantages and disadvantages in relation to provident funds

Investing in Tesouro Direto and at the same time saving resources for retirement, knowing how much you will receive during a predetermined period of time in old age? This is the idea being studied by the National Treasury for a new social security role that will be part of the menu of government bonds, which should be launched in 2022. The information was given by the new secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, to state, and confirmed by TradeMap Agency.

The idea is to simplify pension planning, determining a period of accumulation of resources that would last between 30 and 40 years and during which the investor would not receive interest. After that period, he would have access to a monthly income stipulated at the time of application.

Individuals would inform what income they want to have upon retirement and when they intend to stop working, and would know how many bonds from the new Treasury Direct application they would have to buy to achieve this goal.

According to sources heard by the report, the taxation of earnings would be the same as that of other fixed-income securities, whose income tax rate varies from 22.5% to 15% after a period of two years. In other words, this could be a more advantageous product than a pension fund with regressive taxation, the most used, which provides for a reduction in the payment of income tax from 35% to 10% after 10 years.

In these funds, a rate equal to that of fixed income, 15%, is only reached after a much longer period of time, eight years.

To avoid this asymmetry of conditions, which would step on the toes of the pension fund industry, the leap for the new bond is in an aspect that has not yet been defined by the Treasury: whether early redemption will be allowed, and under what conditions.

The question is: if the individual decides to sell their investment during the accumulation period, what will be the penalty? Will she only receive what she invested or will she be entitled to some remuneration, since these bonds only pay interest to the investor after the accumulation period?

“This is one of the points under discussion, among many others”, pointed out a technician from the Treasury who was acquainted with the conversations. “Do we allow withdrawals? If so, do we update by market value or by the yield curve?.” Today, when the investor sells Treasury Direct bonds before maturity, he receives the market value of the papers, which may even be lower than the investment made so far.

According to the source at the Treasury, the new product is not necessarily aimed at attracting investors through the return. “It’s not a comparison of returns, although it can go up or down, time will tell. It’s a matter of design”, he says. “It’s simplicity with security and profitability”.

Management fee x diversification

The absence of the traditional management and carrying fees, which are the rule in pension funds, is one of the factors that can help attract investors to the new Treasury Direct bond.

Brazilian economist Fabio Giambiagi is the author of a study advocating the creation of a paper with these characteristics, which was published on the 16th of this month.

He argues that a title along these lines is a path of public policy that would encourage social security planning in Brazil, and he points out that a management fee of 1% can reduce the balance accumulated in these funds by up to 20%. The ones actually practiced are much bigger than that.

“The administration fees of the EAPC pension plans [Entidades Abertas de Previdência Complementar]/Insurers are on average around 1.8% per year, with an average of 1.7% for more conservative plans and 1.9% for more aggressive plans in terms of investment policy”, he pointed out.

Currently, highly conservative fixed income pension funds account for more than 60% of the equity of these investments.

“A public pension bond along the lines proposed here would have the virtue of containing in a single instrument the stages of accumulation and payment of income, combining these attributes in a simple, easy-to-understand manner and at a low cost for the citizen. From this design, citizens need to know how to answer just two questions: i) how much they want to receive in retirement; and ii) when he intends to retire”, he says in the study.

It is worth remembering, however, that private pension plans allow allocation in balanced funds, which invest in different asset classes, including stocks, and offer a more diversified portfolio for the investor, which brings a potential return greater than a application only in fixed income papers.

what to take into account

And what do you need to keep in mind when choosing how to accumulate resources for retirement? One of the main points is the taxation regime.

In the case of open pension funds, there are two different regimes – regressive and progressive – and it is up to the investor to choose one of them when contracting the plan. Therefore, it is important to consider how long you intend to invest and the amount you intend to apply per year to understand the best modality for you.

In the case of those who opt for regressive taxation, the IR rate varies from 35% to 10%, falling as the application period increases. Therefore, the ideal is not to redeem resources in the short term. In this case, to reach 15% of the lowest rate that the investor would pay on Treasury bonds, he would have to stay for at least eight years in a pension fund.

For those who opt for the progressive income tax table, the income tax rate follows the same rules applied to salaries and increases according to the amount redeemed at the time of withdrawal or withdrawn as income.

Thus, for those who choose to redeem the entire balance at the time of redemption, a 15% rate of income tax is deducted at source and the investor makes the adjustment in the income tax return for the following year.

If the beneficiary chooses to withdraw the funds from the plan as income, the income tax will be deducted according to the monthly income, following the table below.

Source: Federal Revenue contribution period income tax rate Up to 2 years 35% 2 to 4 years 30% From 4 to 6 years 25% from 6 to 8 years old 20% from 8 to 10 years 15% More than 10 years 10%

As you can see, the progressive table is indicated for those who have a smaller balance to receive or have an investment horizon of less than 10 years, in order to pay a lower tax rate.

An advantage of provident funds is being able to take advantage of the tax benefit. Those who contract a PGBL (Free Benefit Generator Plan) private pension plan may deduct contributions made up to the limit of 12% of gross taxable income per year from the Income Tax calculation basis.

In the case of PGBL, the tax is only paid upon the redemption of the investment (total or partial) and is levied on the total amount accumulated in the period.

In the case of the VGBL plan (or Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre), the tax deduction is made only on income, therefore, it is more suitable for those who are exempt from income tax or who file for income tax through the simplified model.

Options already on the market

Today, there are already plans in the private pension market that offer the possibility for the investor to receive the accumulated amount as payment in the form of recurring income. This payment can take place in the following ways:

Lifetime annuity: paid exclusively to the participant until his/her death.

Temporary income: rent paid for a fixed period, which ends with the end of the period or with the participant’s death. Here, the beneficiary sets a deadline for receiving payment.

Lifetime annuity with a guaranteed minimum term: after the participant’s death, the income reverts to the beneficiary/heir for a pre-established period. If the holder dies after the deadline, the income is not reversed.

Life annuity reversible to the named beneficiary: after the death of the holder, a percentage of the income is paid to the named beneficiary also until the end of his life.

Life income reversible to the spouse with continuity to minors: after the beneficiary’s death, a percentage of the income reverts to the spouse until the end of his life, when it passes to the minor children up to the age of majority.

Both the lifetime monthly income and the temporary income are characterized as actuarial income, in which the entire amount is transferred to the insurance company, which undertakes to provide the monthly income as contracted.

The main difference between them is that in the lifetime monthly pension income, the beneficiary will be entitled to receive his income until the end of his life, even if he lives longer than the estimate.

Although this choice of income modality is mandatory, it can be modified up to two months before the departure date, when the financial institution must contact the participant to confirm which income modality he/she will want.

There is the possibility for the investor to redeem the money before the end of the contribution period, but this is subject to specific grace period rules for each plan.