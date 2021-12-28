The 10 best series of 2021 according to the writing of AdoroCinema – News Viewed on the web

The AdoroCinema roster has space for visionary newcomers like WandaVision to veteran critics darlings like Succession. See the complete list!

The serial fan cannot complain about 2021. Whether on streaming services or on TV stations, TV series have stolen the spotlight of the past 12 months. Whether newcomers who have arrived winning our hearts or veterans who never tire of surprising us. However, there is an award more coveted than the Emmy and less canceled than the Golden Globe: the best of the year list of the I love cinema! (Let me dream, ok?)

Adopting our AdoroSeries side, it’s time to remember what was best on the small screens. To do this, the newsroom met, exchanged e-mails and conspiracy theories, and even used math to arrive at the result below. Here, we leave some honorable mentions for Round 6 and The Underground Railroad, which almost entered our rankings and are doing well in the awards season. Want to know who was on our crazy list? Check it out and give your opinion: what was the best series of 2021?

10th place: It’s a Sin





This hidden gem in the HBO Max catalog provides a creative and emotional portrayal of young gay men during the HIV epidemic of the late 1980s. HIV infection at the scene. Unfortunately, creator Russell T. Davies has already stated that we won’t have a second season of It’s a Sin, so we can only thank you for the time we spent together with Ritchie, Clive, Jill and company.

9th place: Hacks





Jean Smart finally takes the lead in this sweeping comedy about a stand-up comedian at the end of her career, who joins forces with a talented screenwriter in search of a big break. What could only be a generation gap turns into something more, thanks to a shrewd script about two better ones who dare each other to be better, with some confusion in their wake. Hacks is available on HBO Max.

8th place: Maid





If O Gambito da Rainha was last year’s hit miniseries, 2021 was Maid’s turn to make many people cry on the couch at home. The story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a woman fleeing an abusive relationship to raise her young daughter, has touched viewers across the world via Netflix. After all, it’s hard to keep track of how the protagonist tries to do the right thing but finds herself trapped inside a broken system. Even so, it’s something not to be missed.

7th place: Only Murders in the Building





When they announced that there was a series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin; a lot of people questioned what the hell was going to come out of this work. But Only Murders in the Building turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the year, in a fun and slightly wacky story about three people addicted to true crime podcasts trying to solve a crime. With inventive episodes available on Star+, it has already become the darling of many people, guaranteeing a second season.

6th place: Cherry Flavor Revenge





First of all: the staff at the I love cinema loves a work of horror. So, when this psychedelic thriller starring Rosa Salazar came out, it was just a matter of time before we got here. More satirical than frightening, Brand New Cherry Flavor (in the original) has a surreal theme without being pretentious. It’s one of those hidden series on Netflix that is worth checking out over a weekend at home.

5th place: The Handmaid’s Tale





And isn’t The Handmaid’s Tale back in the favor of the people? Blessed be the fruit! The story of June (Elisabeth Moss) gained new strength when she emerged from the confinement of Gilead to bring the consequences of the traumas that society causes to its victims. History in Canada has featured expected encounters, heavy clashes and moments long awaited by fans. Once a visionary, the drama available on Globoplay managed to find new horizons and make the public eager for more.

4th place: Scenes from a Marriage





Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. These names alone are enough to create expectations in a series, as the chemistry of these two is written in the stars. But Scenes from a Marriage had many obstacles to overcome, as it suffers from comparisons to Ingmar Bergman’s classic work. However, the new HBO series managed to win over audiences with an emotionally complex story that is not easy to watch, but you can’t take your eyes off the screen.

3rd place: Mare of Easttown





Surprising. That’s an ideal word to define Mare of Easttown, but it’s not about shocking otherworldly twists. It is the human dramas, between imperfect beings, that bring a remarkable story that leaves you on the edge of your chair. Kate Winslet shines as this cop who needs to unravel the murder of a young mother — being surrounded by great performances from Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice and a good supporting cast. HBO doing nice on that list, huh?

2nd place: Succession





Everyone already knows that Succession is a good series. At the height of its popularity, there was great curiosity about how the third season was going to roll, especially after such a cliffhanger. And the game of lies and ambition has turned into a Civil War for the Roy family, where the position of integral house can be destroyed with just a chess move…or, in the case of Roman (Kieran Culkin), just a photo sent to him. wrong place is enough. The series remains a cynical tragedy and we love it.

1st place: WandaVision





WandaVision was a series of firsts. It was one of the first unreleased productions of 2021, it was Marvel’s first foray into a series on Disney+, it was the first to earn Emmys for the studio… And, since the beginning of the year, it has made the quality level very high. More than a superhero adventure (which is cool in itself), it’s a story about grief and trauma, topics considered taboo — but here spoken in an accessible way for anyone to be moved by Elizabeth Olsen’s performance. And all this done through the styles of sitcoms, giving a visual and unique show. In the song it was Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and no one else, but it was this entire cast that won our gold medal.