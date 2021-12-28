This year, 45 companies made an IPO (initial public offering) on ​​B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. However, since September 2, when the Vittia group, from the crop protection product segment, made its IPO, no other company made its IPO at B3. The reason for this was undoubtedly the downturn in the economy.

In the following text, check the list with the 4 main IPOs of the Brazilian stock exchange in 2021.

The 4 main IPOs of the Brazilian stock exchange in 2021

laser space

Espaçolaser is a large network of hair removal clinics that became the first company in the beauty services sector to make an IPO at B3. The company held its IPO on February 1st and is undoubtedly a good example of the diversity of business segments available on B3; after all, until a few years ago, there were practically only shares of banks and commodities companies available on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Espaçolaser’s share cost R$14.99 in its IPO. In the last of 23, it was worth R$7.72; that is, there was an accumulated drop of 48.5%.

Mosaic

Mosaico is a content and sales origination platform. It owns major search and price comparison sites such as Buscapé, Zoom and Bondfaro, and concluded its IPO on February 5th.

Mosaico’s entry into B3 certainly represents the strength of the technology segment at B3 very well. Unlike Espaçolaser, Mosaico’s shares appreciated since its IPO until December 23rd. With an initial offering at R$ 6.80, Mosaico’s share reached the 23rd of December at R$ 8.60, in other words, it had an accumulated appreciation of 26.5%.

Modals

Modalmais is Banco Modal’s digital bank and made its IPO at B3 on April 30th. Unlike many traditional banks, Modalmais followed the successful trend of digital banks in their IPOs. In this way, Modalmais has managed to raise good money in the market.

Modalmais share price in its IPO was R$17.13. On December 23, the share of the digital bank was worth R$ 10.54, which shows a devaluation of 38.5%.

SmartFit

The academy network held its IPO on July 14th and, like Espaçolaser, shows how the Brazilian stock exchange has become an option for companies outside the finance and technology sectors.

At its IPO on B3, SmartFit’s share was worth R$23, but on December 23 the share price dropped to R$16.62. As a result, SmartFit shares had an accumulated depreciation of 28%.

Image: Alf Ribeiro / Shutterstock.com