The Abagge family and others accused of Evandro’s death will also receive a pardon from the Paraná government

The Abagge family and others accused of killing Evandro Ramos Caetano, who was found dead in 1992, in Guaratuba, on the coast of Paraná, will also receive a formal request for forgiveness from the state government. The information was released by the Department of Justice, Family and Labor on Monday (27), five days after the disclosure that the government would apologize to the families of Evandro and another boy who disappeared at the same time, Leandro Bossi, because the crimes committed against the two children were never fully, irrefutably and definitively unveiled.

It so happens that at the time of the facts, a group of questionable legality was sent to the city by the State and committed a series of mistakes that generated an immense succession of mistakes, contaminating the entire investigation. The secretary’s press office also recalls that recently a documentary series aired by Globo Play presented evidence that this group, led by a deceased official, tortured, inside the mansion of former Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner, the accused to confess to the crime and yet, in another place, committed unspeakable abuse against the women who were being investigated at the time, forcing them to assume that they had had the boy Evandro killed to practice a black magic ritual.

In light of the new revelations, the Paraná Department of Justice created the Working Group “Caso Evandro – Apontamentos para o Futuro” which proposes a series of practical measures to prevent state torture, combat violence against children and act in cases of disappearance of people. After watching the series, reading the report, learning about the spontaneous testimonies and listening to the torture audios, the Secretary of Justice, Family and Work of Paraná, Ney Leprevost, formed a conviction that the accused were victims of very serious physical violence and decided to ask pardon them also for the crimes of torture committed in the past by the State.

“Using the state machine to commit torture is a crime. In this case, we see many victims: children, their parents, the accused who were tortured, people who had their professional lives destroyed, public institutions that were induced into error, the municipality of Guaratuba that was discriminated against for years and years, and even the taxpayer Paraná who paid for all this. It is the theory of St. Thomas Aquinas, so taught in law schools, applied in practice: a bad apple made every investigation rot”, says Ney.

In the coming days, the families of the missing children and those tortured in the “Caso Evandro” will receive copies of the report and formal letters asking for forgiveness for the mistakes made in the past by the State. Which, in practice, could serve for the lawyers of the tortured in requests for the annulment of the trial and for the children’s parents to sue the State in the civil sphere asking for compensation for the damage suffered.

Click here to access the text of the letter that will be sent to Ms. Celina Abagge, who is 82 years old and was a victim of torture and abuse in her intimate organs.