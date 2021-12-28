This video format is not compatible with your device.

The American who traded a hairpin for a house

December 27, 2021, 16:09 -03 Updated 47 minutes ago

Like many people around the world, American Demi Skipper found herself with nothing to do during the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t going out or seeing friends so I decided to launch myself on this mission,” she told the BBC.

The challenge she set herself, in May 2020, during the lockdown, was to start trading items with strangers.

Interestingly, the first was a hairpin.

But the objects were not always working. Demi then fixed them and continued with the exchanges.

Now, after 28 negotiations, he has reached his last exchange and received the keys to a house.

She and her husband are moving from San Francisco, Calif., to Clarksville, Tennessee.

Everything has been documented on the TikTok social network — Demi has 5 million followers and 64 million likes.

She was inspired by Canadian Kyle MacDonald, who began her journey trading a red paper clip until she landed a house after 14 deals in 2005.

Now Demi wants to become the first person to do this twice.