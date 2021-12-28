The best electronics that were released in 2021

This was the second year of the pandemic and technology continued to be the savior, helping millions of people around the world to work from home and stay safe, even while having fun and connecting.

With companies buying time to bring in features that reflect the needs of the pandemic, last year many practical devices were announced. Some even came with a human touch and turned to simplicity as a core offering, even as others pushed the limits of what can be done.

Here’s our list of the best gadgets of 2021, based on our hands-on experiences.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a masterclass of how to improve a product that is already so good. It’s not radically different from its predecessor, but it still works great, thanks to features like a high refresh rate screen, more battery life, and improved camera setup.

The A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 Pro Max makes it the most powerful smartphone on the market. But after having virtually eliminated the compact camera over the years with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple appears to be warning high-end video camera makers. The iPhone 13 Pro Max can actually record cinematic videos, which can be edited on the phone itself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

2021 will be the year that Samsung perfected folding cell phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unlike any other smartphone on the market, giving users extra screen space that promises more productivity.

The Z Fold 3 was always destined to become the benchmark in folding smartphones, but no one knew the device would become so refined this year. However, the biggest surprise was clearly the Galaxy Z Flip 3 aimed at those who preferred that phone that was smaller when not in use.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 delivers performance and value, a rare combination that’s hard to get. On paper, it looks like an incremental update to last year’s iPhone 12, but the iPhone 13 is more polished than any high-end smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52

At a time when mid-range phones started to look mundane and predictable, the Galaxy A52 added a little sparkle. With the Galaxy A52, Samsung came up with a phone that tried to strike a balance between price, features and design.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Each year, the Redmi Note series sets a new standard and 2021 was no different. With the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the company has launched a 108MP camera and a macro camera, both of which perform exceptionally well, given the price range in which this phone operates.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

The new Kindle Paperwhite is an improvement over its predecessor, but it’s not a major upgrade and that’s okay. It has updated features that may seem insignificant to some, but improve on the already excellent e-book reader.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung struggled hard with Apple in the premium smartwatch segment with the Galaxy Watch 4 this year. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to run on the new Google Wear platform co-designed by Google and Samsung.

Nintendo Switch (OLED)

Nintendo’s main console received a mid-cycle update this year with the new Switch OLED model. It’s still the Switch we all love, but the new version offers a seven-inch OLED screen in portable mode, along with 64GB of storage – twice the original Nintendo Switch and improved support.

Dell 4K UltraSharp Webcam

The Dell 4K UltraSharp Webcam may seem like overkill to the average user, but if you’re a streamer or content creator, this device makes a big difference. It’s aesthetically pleasing with its retro-inspired design, smart mounting options and magnetic lens cover for privacy.