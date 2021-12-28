The countries that had attempts and coups d’etat in 2021 – Photos

The scene above, with hundreds of people filling the airport runway in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, amid the Taliban’s invasion of the city, is one that shows how the year 2021 was filled with coups d’etat and attempts to overthrow governments by force around the world. Recall the main events of the year below: AFP

In the very first week, on January 6th, something considered unthinkable happened. A crowd of supporters of then US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, to disrupt the session that formalized the results of the November 2020 presidential election, with the Republican’s defeat by Joe Biden Will Oliver / EFE – EPA – 6.1.2021

Alleging fraud in the election results, hundreds of people entered the building threatening to attack congressmen and senators, who managed to escape. In the violence, five people ended up dying. The invasion, however, failed to reverse the electoral process and, two weeks later, Biden was sworn in as president Saul Loeb / AFP – Archive

On February 1st, Myanmar suffered a coup d’état that resulted in the overthrow of the civilian government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. A military junta claimed that the results of the 2020 election, in which Suu Kyi’s party gained an overwhelming advantage, were rigged. Maung Lonlan/EFE/EPA – 02.03.2021

According to opponents of the regime established by the military junta, more than 1,300 people were killed by repression in several protests against the coup, which took over the country. Suu Kyi was arrested, charged with several crimes, and sentenced to prison at the end of the year. Bria Webb/Reuters – 9.21.2016

On July 7, Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated inside his official residence in Port-au-Prince. His wife, Martine, was shot. Taken to Miami (USA), she received medical treatment and survived. Days later, police arrested a group of 18 Colombians and several Haitians, accused of planning and executing the crime. JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD/EFE – 05.18.2021

Haiti, already in a deep political and security crisis after Moise dissolved Parliament, would have general elections in November 2021, but the vote was postponed. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, appointed to the post shortly before the president’s death, dissolved electoral authority and the vote has yet to reschedule Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP – 8.7.2021

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on July 25 the suspension of the activities of the Parliament and the removal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after a day of protests against the country’s authorities, which was facing a strong wave of Covid-19 and a deep political crisis that has paralyzed the country for months Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

The Taliban took advantage of the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, which would be completed on August 31, to take the country by storm. Day after day, Afghan government troops surrendered with virtually no resistance. In a few weeks, almost the entire country was in the hands of the group EFE/STRINGER

On August 15, with the capital, Kabul, about to fall into Taliban hands, the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, left the country, which was dealing with the withdrawals of American troops and allies such as the United Kingdom, Italy and the Netherlands. Reproduction/Facebook/Ashraf Ghani

A group of soldiers arrested Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on 18 August. Both handed over power the next day to prevent further bloodshed Ludovic Marin/EFE/EPA/Ludovic Marin/Pool – 06.30.2020

The overthrow of the Malian government had great popular support, as the country is experiencing a serious economic crisis, and it happened without any armed confrontation Hadama Diakite/EFE/EPA – 18.08.2020

On September 5, members of the Guinea Army’s Special Operations Group arrested the country’s president, Alpha Condé. The military immediately announced the dissolution of the government, the Parliament, the Constitution and all state institutions and the closing of the country’s borders. EFE/ GUINEA MILITARY HANDOUT

In addition to a deep economic crisis, Guinea was experiencing political problems. In October, Condé had been re-elected for a third term, something that was prohibited by the Constitution, but which had been changed after a referendum with serious accusations of fraud. Cellou Binani / AFP – 05.09.2021

On October 25, members of the Sudan Armed Forces arrested the country’s civilian leaders and dissolved the Transitional Council that had been established after the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock was even detained for a few weeks AFP – 10.25.2021