The majority of the faithful would like the Corinthians to prioritize the hiring of Luis Surez; see poll

Since the end of the 2021 season and the confirmation of interest in hiring a striker, three names have been highly speculated at Corinthians: Cavani, Diego Costa and Luis Suarez. In a poll conducted by my helm, the majority of the fans voted for prioritizing the current Atletico Madrid player.

Of the total of 5,589 votes cast, 56.5% of fans would like Timão to prioritize the hiring of Luis Suárez. It is worth remembering that in December, during a press conference at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, soccer director Roberto de Andrade denied conversations by the Uruguayan and also by Cavani.

“Suárez without a shadow of a doubt! Besides being in better shape than the rest, he still has the Corinthians face,” wrote a fan in the poll’s comments.

Cavani was the second most voted by Faithful. The player who currently defends Manchester United and also aroused Barcelona’s interest received 38% of the votes. Requested by the Corinthians, Cavani saw his last publication in the Instagram be “invaded” by fans from Alvinegro with comments like “come to Corinthians”.

Diego Costa, in turn, received only 5.5% of the crowd’s votes. According to the presenter and former player Neto, the Atlético Mineiro athlete is the strongest name at the moment. That’s because the Hispanic-Brazilian striker shows interest in playing at the Parque São Jorge club. However, according to the Corinthians idol, the Uruguayans were not discarded.

“Diego Costa never, I prefer to improvise Paulinho from 9 and wait for another market opportunity. Diego Costa has suffered from injury over the years, scoring few goals… I see him as a player who has won everything he wanted and is not horny to play, to be victorious and not willing to score, unlike Cavani and Suárez,” commented another fan.

