The marriage of actress Fabiana Karla comes to an end after 5 years

2021 ending and some relationships too! Fabiana Karla used her Instagram last Monday (27) to communicate the end of her marriage with Diogo Mello, with whom she has been since 2016 and formalized the union in 2019. Through a short text, the actress, via her press office, informed the termination and even thanked the fans for their support.

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. The press office of Fabiana Karla communicates that their five-year relationship is over. Fabiana thanks all the fans for their affection and positive energy. Soon, he will share with you new dreams and projects”, said the message.

Fabiana and Diogo they were officially married on December 23, 2019, in Recife, her hometown. The ceremony was intimate, just for close family members.

The wedding was the third of Fabiana that came to an end. Before, the actress got Samuel Petroti, between 1998 and 2009 and had children Laura and Samuel. Later, Bruno Muniz, with whom she stayed between 2010 and 2017. She is still the mother of Beatriz Rossetti.

In an interview with Gshow, the actress said that she faced prejudice to relate to Diogo because he’s 13 years younger than her. Over time, he realized that the two matched and that he was an “old person in disguise”.

