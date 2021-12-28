‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby Will Be Pressured and Hide Truth from the Whole Family | come around

▶ Remember Roni’s farce:
Roni manipulates Nedda
Roni deceives baby
And the women of the family will be reinforced by Paula! Together, they will go to Baby’s room and ask him why he needs so much money. Suspicious, Nedda will have a hunch:
“It’s your brother, isn’t it? Say it, Baby. He’s in danger of his life.”
Baby will not know what to say, but will decide to hide the truth:
“It has nothing to do with Roni, Mom.”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will demand to know Baby’s truth about borrowing – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The lie will gain new proportions when Neném invents an excuse involving the past self:
“I owed some guys money. They saw on TV that I went back to playing ball and they came to collect.”
After the conversation, Paula will ask to have a private conversation with Neném. She will apologize again for having doubted him and ask for a chance to rekindle the romance:
“Oh, Baby! I feel devastated, embarrassed. Terrible! But you could have told the truth. Then, I wouldn’t get mad, thinking a thousand nonsense.”
Will Baby’s lie last for a long time?
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Tuesday’s chapter:
28 Ten
Tuesday
Guilherme hears Rose talking to Tigger. Nedda understands that the money Neném asked for is to help Roni and gets sick. Rose asks Guilherme to stay with her. Baby sees Death and reacts scared. Marcelo sends Flávia flowers. Rose tells Joana that Neném kissed her. Paula takes Baby to the game. Odete and Jandira face off. Rose finds Celina in her bedroom with the dress she didn’t sell. Guilherme decides to fund the project for the children’s ward at his clinic and asks Joana for help. Neném questions the Doctor about the loan. Guilherme tells Celina that he’s going to rent an apartment for her and Daniel. Roni asks Conrado to send Neném the money at game time.
