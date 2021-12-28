‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will discover she has done a great injustice to Neném | come around

Review Baby’s order:
Baby asks Paula for money
Paula agreed to help Baby:
Paula promises to help Baby
But later, Marcelo made the businesswoman change her mind:
Marcelo intrigues and Paula gives up on lending Neném the money
A short time later, the businesswoman will realize that she has committed an injustice when Guilherme (Mateus Solano) tells that Neném also asked to borrow money from her.
“Didn’t you think it was a coup?”, the almighty will question.
“Coup? I don’t like Neném, but you can see that he is a man of integrity”, the doctor will answer.
“I think I made the biggest mistake of my life”, will confess Paula.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) apologizes to Neném (Vladimir Brichta) for having mistrusted him – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
After the reality check, Paula will go to Baby’s house to ask for forgiveness. But the ace will be very hurt and will remember the accusations she made him.
“I’m an idiot! If I were you, slam the door in my face!”, Paula will say.
And that’s what Neném will do! He will slam the door in the manager’s face, but she will insist on earning his forgiveness. The player will promise to think about it, but she won’t be satisfied, and will say that she doesn’t leave until after he forgives her.
“But I haven’t forgiven you. Good night, Paula,” Baby will say, before definitively slamming the door.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will slam the door in Paula’s face (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Will it be the end of the #Nerrare couple?😓
27 Ten
Monday
Rose regrets the kiss and pushes Baby away. Guilherme demands that Flávia leave his house. Baby finds Tigger and asks him about Tina. Flávia goes up on stage and Guilherme despairs. Tina and Bianca spy on Baby and Tigger. Rose and Daniel question Guilherme about Flávia’s speech. Neném tells Roni that she got the money. Marcelo tries to kiss Flávia. Guilherme tells Paula that he lent the money to Neném and she decides to go to her fiance’s house. Celina manages to shake Guilherme with her comments about Rose. Paula tells Nedda about the loan application and demands an explanation from the player. Guilherme goes to Rose’s room.
