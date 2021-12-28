Paris Saint-Germain defender praised Ronaldinho Gaúcho and highlighted the qualities of the former Brazilian attacking midfielder

Sergio Ramos he established himself as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, but his idol is an attacking midfielder: Ronaldinho Gaucho, champion of world Cup 2002 by the Brazilian Team and elected twice the best in the world by FIFA.

currently at Paris Saint-Germain, where Ronaldinho played between 2001 and 2003, the Spaniard melted for the Brazilian. This Monday (27), in a video produced by the club, Sergio Ramos said that Ronaldinho was doing ‘things I haven’t seen any other player do’.

“I believe he was the most magical player I’ve seen in football history.. I saw him doing things I haven’t seen any other player do in my life. For me it was a different player. A wizard for everything he’s done. A genius”.

“I believe that We were all marked by Ronaldinho’s football. The dribbling, speed, goals, everything. I think he was a unique player. The only pity is that he hasn’t stayed for more years at the very high level he’s shown us”.

“I have always been inspired by the best players in the world and Ronaldinho was one of the best. Not only for me, I believe he left a legacy of what a different football is, the Brazilian samba, the vision of the game, the speed, the explosion, an accumulation of qualities that few players have had in football history”.

Sergio Ramos during the game between PSG and Saint-Étienne, for the French EFE/EPA/Thierry Larret

Sergio Ramos and Ronaldinho faced each other on 9 occasions and the Brazilian had the advantage. acting by Barcelona and Milan, the Brazilian scored 6 goals and won 3 matches.

On the other side, the Spanish, acting by Seville and Real Madrid, up until scored a goal, but only won twice. There were 4 draws in the other matches counting Laliga and Champions League.