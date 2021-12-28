The number of people killed because of the rains in Bahia rises to 20 – 12/27/2021 – Daily life

Cities in Bahia are starting to bury the dead as a result of the heavy rains that have hit the state since Thursday. This Monday (27), coffins were transported by boat to Ilhéus, where some of the bodies will be buried. The city was one of those hit by the storms that have left more than 31,000 homeless.

This Monday afternoon, Augusto Castro (PSD), mayor of the city of Itabuna, confirmed the deaths of two people, bringing the total number of deaths to 20. “The city has no power and no water supply. Homes and businesses were flooded, two bridges in the city collapsed. The destruction was total.”

The mayor says that, in order to rebuild the city, it is important to rely on the federal government. “We are going to seek investments in the areas of infrastructure. For that, we need to count on the support of the government and Congress.”

The federal government has already transferred R$ 20 million to help cities destroyed by the force of water. According to João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, 90 doctors were sent to the regions.

In all, 72 municipalities are in an emergency situation, 58 of them were also considered to be in a crisis situation. According to Governor Rui Costa (PT), it will only be possible to evaluate measures to rebuild the cities when the water recedes.

“Now that the water is starting to drop, we are going to start the work of recovering the cities. We are asking the mayors to register as soon as possible the people who have been affected. This is urgent and necessary. The faster we can give it. helps these people, the faster they will have the minimum dignity to continue their lives,” said Costa.

“Unfortunately, we are living through the biggest disaster ever in the history of Bahia, but I have great faith in God and in the energy of the people of Bahia. We are going to rebuild these places and overcome this difficult moment.”

The governor coordinates a task force in Ilhéus to face the damage caused by the storms. The rescue operations have the help of eight states and are carried out from the airport of Ilhéus, which was transformed into a base for the 12 aircraft involved in the rescues.

The space also serves as a center for the distribution of medicines, food and water to municipalities affected by the rains.