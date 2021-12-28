The volume of reservoirs that produce electricity in the country should gain momentum in the last week of 2021, points out ONS

The volume of reservoirs responsible for generating electricity in the country will have more breath in this last week of 2021, according to a report by the ONS (National Electric System Operator).

Reservoirs face the worst water crisis in 91 years due to lack of rainfall. With volumes at critical levels, the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) triggered the operation of thermoelectric plants, which are more costly and polluting, so as not to leave the country in the dark.

According to the ONS, the volume of water in the reservoirs will be greater in all four subsystems. In the Northeast region, the forecast is that by the 31st, the storage capacity for energy generation will reach 50%, “with above-average rainfall in the São Francisco River basin”, says the agency.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the North, the rain forecast for the Madeira River basin should help the region’s reservoirs to reach 47.8% of storage capacity. In the South, projections indicate that the level will reach 41.1%; in the Southeast/Midwest, the most critical, the estimate is to close the year at 24.9%.

The expected energy load for December, according to the ONS, should register a drop of 0.6% compared to the same month in 2020. For the body responsible for operating, supervising and controlling electricity generation in the National Integrated System (SIN) , the performance of the last month of the year is a reflection of the holidays related to the end of the year, the setbacks faced by the industry, the pressure on prices, market uncertainties and the increase in interest rates.

The estimated volume of power load is 70,631 MW. The Southeast/Midwest will present a reduction of 1.7%, with 40,088 MW; the Northeast region will register a deceleration of 2.7%, with 11,699 MW; the southern load continues at 3.6%, with 12,835 MW. In relation to the North, the forecast is 2.3%, with 6,009 MW.

Costs of Thermoelectric Power Plants

Figures from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) indicate that the water crisis generated more than expected expenditure with the use of thermoelectric plants.

The operation of the plants and the import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay generated an expense of R$ 16.8 billion up to October (most recent data). The MME had estimated an operating cost of R$ 13.1 billion until November this year.

Expenses are passed on to consumers on the electricity bill under a special flag, which must be in effect until April 2022.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that messes with your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related