With the passage of Christmas, residents of Curitiba began to report a rise in the movement of Emergency Care Units (UPAs). This Monday (27), a large number of patients sought Band B to describe the long waiting times, especially at the Boa Vista and Campo Comprido units. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), however, growth is normal at this time of year.

Photo: Lucilia Guimarães/SMCS

“The increase is compatible with Mondays and Fridays, in which there is an increase of around 20% in the demand for services in the UPAs. This greater demand is also registered in the return of long holidays and in the weeks between Christmas and New Year, with the majority of assistance not being urgent or emergency”, informs the municipal administration.

The City of Curitiba reinforces that the UPAs are geared towards urgent and emergency care, mainly related to cases with imminent risk of death, so there is a prioritization.

“By having to carry out these non-priority services, the UPAs system is overloaded for cases that must be treated as a priority”, concludes the city hall.

Service

For health care that is not urgent and emergency, the patient must look for a health unit. Between Monday and Thursday (12/30), the capital will maintain 21 Health Units open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for nursing, medical, dental, vaccines and drug dispensing.

In case of need, the user must look for the closest unit within the Sanitary District of their neighborhood. Users can check which unit is closest to their home at the following link https://www.curitiba.pr.gov.br/noticias/saiba-como-sera-o-atendimento-na-saude-neste-fim- of-year/61988