‘There was no negotiation well underway’

In an interview with the channel “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro”, Rodolfo Landim opened the game about the situation involving the Rio de Janeiro club and the return of Jesus, which did not happen

Amid speculation about why the coach Jorge Jesus not to settle your return to Flamengo, which now has an agreement very well underway with another Portuguese, Paulo Sousa, technician of polish selection, the president of the red-black Rodolfo Landim opened the game. In an interview with the channel “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro“, the director revealed that there was no agreement well underway with the mister let alone an ongoing negotiation.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, vice president of football and director of the ministry, respectively, have been in Portugal for some time to close the hiring of the new coach for 2022. Last Tuesday (21), the directors met with Jesus in Lisbon, as confirmed by the coach’s own helper in Benfica, John of God.

According to Landim, there were formal positions by Benfica and Jesus on the matter, but the preliminary conversations held with the coach were “terminative in every way”.

“There were no negotiations in progress, much less well underway with Jorge. The preliminary conversations had with him were final in every way imaginable. There were even formal positions by Benfica and Jorge himself in relation to the matter“, he said.

The rubro-negro president also spoke about Paulo Sousa and revealed that the Portuguese was among the names selected for contact by the Football Committee, with Braz and Spindel in charge of negotiations and with him in monitoring and approval.

“Paulo Sousa was among the names selected for contact by the Football Committee. From then on, the ball stayed with Marcos and Bruno, for negotiations and with me for follow-up, guidance and approval. The rest is bla-bla-bla”, finished.