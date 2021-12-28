They left the reality show and became even more famous

The millionaire award and the exposure at “Big Brother Brasil” helped some former participants to maintain their fame even after the TV Globo reality show. Whether as an actress, presenter, digital influencer, athlete or even a singer, some names continued to be successful.

The most recent example is Juliette, the “BBB 21” champion. The makeup artist and lawyer from Paraíba became a phenomenon on social networks — surpassing the numbers of Sabrina Sato and becoming the most followed ex-BBB in history on the social network —, launched her career as a singer and became a poster girl for big brands.

Before Juliette, however, names such as Sabrina, Grazi Massafera, Ana Clara and others also continued in the spotlight. Check out:

The ex-BBBs who became even more famous