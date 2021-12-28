They left the reality show and became even more famous

The millionaire award and the exposure at “Big Brother Brasil” helped some former participants to maintain their fame even after the TV Globo reality show. Whether as an actress, presenter, digital influencer, athlete or even a singer, some names continued to be successful.

The most recent example is Juliette, the “BBB 21” champion. The makeup artist and lawyer from Paraíba became a phenomenon on social networks — surpassing the numbers of Sabrina Sato and becoming the most followed ex-BBB in history on the social network —, launched her career as a singer and became a poster girl for big brands.

Before Juliette, however, names such as Sabrina, Grazi Massafera, Ana Clara and others also continued in the spotlight. Check out:

The ex-BBBs who became even more famous

Sabrina Sato

Perhaps the first superstar released by ‘BBB’, Sabrina spent years in ‘Scream’ after leaving the third edition of the reality. Afterwards, she became a presenter on RecordTV (in ‘Programa da Sabrina’ and, more recently, in ‘Game dos Clones’).

Grazi Massafera

From second place on ‘BBB’ to international Emmy! Grazi jumped from the fifth edition of the reality series to roles as an actress on TV Globo, until she was nominated for the prestigious award for her role in ‘Secret Truths’.

Juliette

Winner of ‘BBB 21’, Juliette won a documentary on Globoplay, gained several advertisements and even released a record.

Gil of Vigor

Outside the last edition of the reality show, Gil got a picture about economy in “Mais Você”.

Thelma Assisi

The winner of ‘BBB 20’ was a prominent figure on the network throughout the year after her victory, winning a frame in ‘É de Casa’ and even participating in ‘Criança Esperança’.

Ana Clara

A darling among fans, Ana Clara got her own show to comment on the latest edition of the show, ‘Plantão BBB’.

Camilla de Lucas

Already known even before joining ‘BBB 21’, Camilla de Lucas was responsible for covering the backstage of another global reality show, ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’.

Rafa Kalimann

Digital influencer Rafa Kalimann won the show ‘Casa Kaliman’, launched on Globoplay.

Vivian Amorim

Like other ex-BBBs Fernanda Keulla and Ana Clara, Vivian Amorim was the presenter of ‘Vídeo Show’ and is now part of the ‘Rede BBB’ at Multishow.

Ana Paula Renault

After participating in the 16th edition of ‘BBB’, she even won a panel of interviews on ‘Vídeo Show’ and was also one of the hosts of ‘Fofocalizador’, on SBT.

Juliana Alves

Do you remember the actress, now known for soap operas like ‘Caminho das Indias’, ‘Babilônia’ and ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’, as a participant in ‘BBB 3’? She was eliminated in the fifth week of the reality show, but embarked on a remarkable career at Globo.

Fernando Fernandes

Years after leaving ‘BBB 2’, Fernando Fernandes suffered an accident that left him paralyzed – but he came back on top with the help of the sport, becoming four-time world champion in paracanoeing and reporter for ‘Esporte Espetacular’, on Globo.

Mayra Cardi

Participant of ‘BBB 9’, Mayra has a degree in sports nutrition and became famous after the reality show for helping famous people to lose weight and build a healthier routine. She has worked with Anitta and Lexa, for example.

Fernanda Keulla

The girl from Minas Gerais stayed on Globo after her victory in the 13th reality edition, acting as a presenter for ‘Video Show’ and for programs related to ‘BBB’ itself.

Kaysar Dadour

After taking second place on ‘BBB 18’, the Syrian immigrant appeared as an actor in the film ‘Gavelers’ and in the soap opera ‘Orphans da Terra’, in addition to being champion of the ‘Dança dos Renados’ in 2019.

Juliana Goes

After ‘BBB 8’, Juliana Goes invested in her career as a youtuber and founded, with her husband Christian Wolthers, the Zen app.

Flávia Viana

After ‘BBB 7’, Flávia Viana worked for several channels and acted in films, shows, comedy and soap operas, such as ‘Chiquititas’. She also participated and won ‘A Fazenda 9’.

Adriana Sant’Anna and Rodrigão

Both invested in their careers as digital influencers. She is also the author of the book ‘Nunca Foi Sorte’.

