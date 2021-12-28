Tiago Leifert counters Ícaro Silva and vents: ‘That made me mad’





It seems that the dispute between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert is far from having an end. The former presenter of “BBB” published a video last Monday (27) where he rebuts the actor’s rejoinder. The journalist says that he received attacks on the web and returned to talking about salary payments.

“Hi, I think you guys are fed up with the subject by now, maybe you don’t want to watch this video, okay, no problem. It really took me a while to come here, I think I lost the timing of the matter”, he began.

“But these last few days were important to cool the temperature down and to calm myself down too, because I thought I had written something super obvious, a simple statement even of how things work. But what I said was thrown to a place that is not mine, catapulted to places I don’t know and that’s not what I said. And you who follow me know that I didn’t say that, they sent a message”, he said.

“I was attacked because of my religion, I was attacked because of my family and I haven’t done that for a single time. I didn’t attack anyone’s family, I didn’t attack anyone’s temper, I didn’t attack anyone’s trajectory, I didn’t do it at all, my post is there, it’s just… And finally, in this delusion that happened in the last few days , in the last paragraph of a letter written to me, they gloat, they make fun of a problem I’m going through that I wasn’t even prepared to talk about,” vented the former presenter of “The Voice Brasil”.

“And that pissed me off in a way that I thought wasn’t possible after so many years working in the media. I thought they weren’t going to make it, but I really stopped seeing everything and I was very upset with that last part, so I’ll ignore it for now”, he added.

Tiago spoke again about the controversial phrase about salary payment for the “BBB’s” income. “If you were hurt by what I said, I’m really sorry because I didn’t mean to. But that’s not an apology, is it? I’m just really sorry, I’m sad. When I said and it was pretty clear… Let’s get back to the heart of the matter… ‘We probably helped pay your salary’, I was wrong. It’s probably not, we help pay your salary, yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s, Mion’s, everyone else’s. Just like everyone’s work at Globo, actors, actresses, technique, makeup, chambermaids, costumes, commercials, legal aids helped pay my salary, because I left”, she said.

Tiago also revealed that December 23 was his last day of contract on TV Globo and spoke about the team that worked with him at the channel since his beginnings in entertainment.

“The behavior of the team over all these years. Even though it’s been a huge success, I’ve been with you since 2012, we started at The Voice… We never needed to belittle anyone to feel superior, we never needed to talk about anyone’s work so that we could enjoy our success. And that we continue like this. And that if we find it necessary one day to defend ourselves against something, let us defend ourselves too, without fear, because our work deserves it and you deserve it. We’re together!”, he finished.