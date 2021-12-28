Tiago Leifert on fight with Ícaro Silva: “Cowardice”

Tiago Leifert speaks about controversy with Ícaro Silva

Tiago Leifert used his Instagram this Monday (27) to make a long video statement about the controversial fight with Ícaro Silva. The former presenter of “Big Brother Brazil” denied that his intention had been to offend the actor and that the discussion had gone a wrong way.

Leifert said he took a while to talk about the matter, as he was waiting for the “temperature to drop” and calm down. He said that his family was unfairly attacked and that Icaro gloated about the personal problem that the presenter is going through – which has not yet been revealed, but which made him prematurely leave Globo.

“What I said was thrown to a place that isn’t mine, catapulted to places I don’t know about. I was attacked because of my religion, because of my family. family, nobody’s nature and trajectory. (…) In the last paragraph of a letter that was written to me, they quote, gloat, in fact, they mock a problem I’m going through that I’m not even prepared to talk about. It threw me off balance in a way that I didn’t think was possible. I stopped seeing everything and I was really, really upset by that last part,” Leifert said.

The presenter also explained what he meant by “probably pays the salary” of Icarus. “I made a mistake. It’s probably not. We help pay your salary. Yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s, Mion’s… everyone there. As well as everyone’s work at Globo, actors, actresses, makeup artists, technicians, commercial, legal, helped to pay my salary. I can’t see where the offense is in a simple statement like this,” he declared.

Leifert believes that Icaro would make a great character on the BBB, but that he couldn’t keep silent when he saw the actor disdaining the program. “Obviously I reacted and I would react again,” he said, who spoke of the importance of the program during the pandemic and the fear he had of going to work when his wife, Daiana Garbin, was pregnant — they are Lua’s parents. , 1 year.

“When I wake up and see a colleague saying that our work sucks and it’s mediocre, it’s obvious that I got a gun, that I was upset and I reacted. I wanted to say to him: ‘You don’t have to like the BBB, but remember that we’re part of it. of the same thing, your work, mine. We help to pay your salary, you help to pay ours.’

Leifert used the word “cowardice” to refer to how he felt, even though he said people asked him not to quote her. “They asked me not to talk, but I’ll talk, the cowardice you’ve done to me in recent days. I say it (the word ‘cowardice’) calmly, because you are aware, they sent me many messages and I want to finish by thanking everyone who defended me,” he added.

Understand the fight between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva

On the 21st, actor Ícaro Silva spoke about a possible invitation to a new edition of Big Brother Brasil. He said he would never agree to participate in the program, which he called “mediocre entertainment.”

Leifert, who hosted the last three editions of the reality show, took the pains and asked for respect for the attraction. In his text, however, he stated that the program “paid the salary” of Icarus.

The term was considered racist and several celebrities, including some ex-BBBs like the winner Thelma, stopped following the presenter on social media.