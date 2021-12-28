Tiago Leifert says he was the target of ‘cowardice’ on the internet after barbs with Ícaro Silva about BBB – Zoeira

The host James Leifert spoke this Monday (27) about the controversy surrounding the attack by Ícaro Silva against Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​and stated that he was the target of “cowardice”. “I was attacked by my religion, by my family and I I didn’t attack anyone’s nature“.

In the video, Leifert was upset with a personal problem — which was not revealed — pointed out by the actor when he published a letter in response to Tiago.

James Leifert Presenter In this delirium that happened in recent days, in the last paragraph of a letter written to me, they gloat over a problem I’m going through that I’m not even about to talk about. At that time I stopped seeing everything and I was very upset

SEE TIAGO LEIFERT’S PRONOUNCEMENT:

Last week, Ícaro denied rumor that he would be on BBB 22 criticizing the reality show and classifying it as “mediocre entertainment”. The fact generated anger among fans of the program and made Leifert, former presenter, speak out asking the actor to “respect the story” of the attraction and that he makes and participates.

Tiago stated that the program “probably paid the salary” of the actor, who is hired by Globo. This revolted Icarus, who wrote a letter to James claiming that what he pays for is his “surrender”.

After the replica, fans of the actor and internet users began to attack Tiago Leifert, with the same happening with Ícaro.

“We paid your salary”

The salary controversy was revisited again by Tiago this Monday. this time he spiked: “It’s not just probably, we do help to pay your salary. And not just yours, mine, Boninho’s, etc”.

“I can’t see where the offense is in a simple statement like that. And what’s worse is that it wasn’t an unknown person, a philosopher. It was a colleague who is in the studio next door,” Leifert commented.

Tiago still points out that Ícaro Silva would be “a super character” for the BBB box group.