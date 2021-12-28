Tiago Leifert says he’s attacked, goes back to talking about salary and answers Icaro: ‘Cowardice’ · TV News

After getting involved in a public discussion with Ícaro Silva last week about Big Brother Brazil, Tiago Leifert decided to give a final answer on the case. In an eight-minute video published this Monday (27), the presenter said he was attacked in points he never mentioned, spoke again about Globo’s salaries and called the actor’s response post “cowardly”.

“I was attacked because of my religion, I was attacked because of my family, and I didn’t do it for a single time. I didn’t attack anyone’s family, anyone’s temper or anyone’s trajectory. delusion that happened in the last few days, in the last paragraph of a letter that was written to me, they gloat over a problem that I’m going through that I’m not even prepared to talk about,” he said.

Tiago Leifert chose not to renew the contract he had with Globo, which ended on the 23rd, in addition to requesting early dismissal from the command of The Voice Brasil to deal with personal problems, not yet publicly disclosed.

In the open letter published by Ícaro Silva on the 22nd of the month, the actor concluded: “Overall, I heard that you are dealing with personal issues. I really want light and protection in your life, and I think it would be important to focus there on ‘ interruption to your peace. Go steady and happy new year”.

The mention of the former Malhação was not well accepted by the presenter. “That threw me off my feet in a way I didn’t know was possible. I was upset about that last part, so I’ll just ignore it,” he argued.

On Friday (24), Gilberto Leifert, Tiago’s father, had already come to his son’s defense by denying that the journalist grew up on the network because of the “correct surname”, as he had provoked Ícaro in his letter. The presenter chose not to respond at this point.

“I will ignore attacks on my father, my family and religion. I would just like to regret that what I said was used to hurt people who have nothing to do with the matter, and a cause that has nothing to do with the matter,” he said. .

Check below some excerpts from Tiago Leifert’s testimony in the video published this Monday:

Apology?

“What I did, defending my colleagues and my work, was used to hurt other people. If you were hurt, I’m really sorry, because that wasn’t my intention. But this isn’t an apology, I’m just really sorry. . I get sad.”

“When I saw a colleague from the same network disdain my work, calling it shit and mediocre, it’s obvious that I reacted. And I would react again.”

‘We pay your salary’

“When I said that we probably helped pay your salary, I was wrong. It’s not likely, we helped pay your salary. Yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s, Luciano Huck’s, [Marcos] Mion, as well as everyone else there. As well as the work of everyone at Globo, actors, actresses, technicians, make-up, dressers, costumes, all these guys, helped to pay my salary. I cannot see where the offense is in such a simple statement. If they take what I said and turn it into something, I won’t follow because that’s not what I said.”

‘Awesome Evil’

“take this [que escrevi] and transforming it into something else is incredibly evil. Impressive. I don’t need to defend myself from anything. I just came here to clarify what I said and where I am and what is the heart of this discussion, which is about ingratitude, about hypocrisy and about disrespecting people’s work. If to defend against this, they take the discussion to another sphere that hurts other people, and which is very serious, I’m really sorry, because that’s not what I said.”

Cowardice

“I was scared to death to post this video, such is the delicacy of the situation and what they did to me, cowardice, that’s the word, the cowardice they did to me in recent days. But I say it calmly because I know that you are aware, you sent me a lot of messages, and I would like to finish by thanking everyone who defended me, thanking the people I don’t even know who defended me, thank you very much.”

Exit from Globo

“I’ll end by saying that I don’t work at Globo anymore, the 23rd was my last day. I haven’t taken the resignation exam or anything like that, but the 23rd was my last contract day. And even so, for the team at Big Brother, the team that changed my life, the program that changed my life, and the Big Brother audience too, who welcomed me, brought me here and who changed my life too, put me on another level professionally, that for I’ll take anything. And I’d do it all over again for you. And I’m extremely grateful for everything we’ve been through together these past five years.”

Pride of Big Brother Brazil

“I’m hugely proud of everything that we represent for Brazilian television, for the history of Brazilian television, we can say that. Now I can, at least, I’m not there anymore, so I say it. And it’s very beautiful. , it’s really nice to see, that serves as an example for this whole story, the behavior of the team over all these years, which despite being hugely successful in all programs, because I’ve been with you since 2012, starting with The Voice, the we never needed to belittle anyone to feel superior, we never needed to talk about anyone’s work so that we could enjoy our success. And that we keep it that way.”

Watch the video below: