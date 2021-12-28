To contain covid-19, Chinese city of Xian bans population from driving – International

BEIJING- The Chinese city of Xian announced on Monday, 27, even stricter control measures against covid-19 – residents are banned from driving cars — in an effort to control the country’s biggest outbreak of coronaviruses in 21 months.

The historic city of Xian, with 13 million people in confinement since Thursday, is facing a new wave of contagion. This Monday, the city government announced “stricter measures of social control”. Known for the sculptures of terracotta warriors, the city has registered 150 new infections since Monday, bringing the total to 650 since 9 December.

The circulation of vehicles is prohibited, except to help with disease control efforts, authorities announced. Police and health care workers must “strictly inspect” cars. Violators can be sentenced to 10 days of detention and a fine of 500 yuan (US$78).

To curb the spread of covid, authorities say they organize ongoing tests across the entire population.

All non-essential businesses are closed. Only one person per household can go out every three days to buy essential products.

The China It has been adopting a “zero covid” strategy since last year and has intensified surveillance to prevent an outbreak of the disease ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in February./ AFP