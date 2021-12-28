Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

After months and months of speculation, the rumor that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return as Spider-Man variants in ‘Spider-Man‎‎: No Return Home‘ proved real.

And with the positive backlash, it looks like Marvel and Sony have more plans for the heroes of the multiverse. In addition to rumors of the return of Andrew Garfield in new films, FandomWire – which was one of the first sites to announce the stars’ return – said that Tobey Maguire will appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

The actor will make a cameo as his Spider-Man, says the source. As the film has gone through remakes recently, it’s likely that they’ve gotten the return of Maguire.

It is worth remembering that Dr. Stephen Strange is mentioned in ‘Spider-Man 2‘, by Sam Raimi.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ will be released in national cinemas day May 5th.

Enjoy watching:

“Following the events of ‘Avengers: Ultimatum’, Dr. Strange continues his research into the Stone of Time. But an old friend who has become an enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams.

Sam Raimi directs.