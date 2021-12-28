Today’s matches: check the match times for this Tuesday (12/28/2021)

See the most complete game list – Football live today
Check today December 28, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 12 matches divided into 3 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch the football this Tuesday.
English Premier League live – December 28
12:00 – Arsenal x Wolverhampton
12:00 – Crystal Palace x Norwich
12:00 – Southampton x Tottenham
12:00 – Watford x West Ham
2:30 pm – Leeds United vs Aston Villa
17:00 – Leicester x Liverpool
Live Portuguese Championship – December 28
14:00 – Tondela x Gil Vicente
16:00 – Maritime x Vizela
18:00 – Moreirense x Estoril
Live NBB – December 28
7:30 pm – Corinthians x Mogi das Cruzes Union
20:00 – Bauru x Corinthians
20:00 – Caxias do Sul x Pato Basketball
