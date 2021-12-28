Today’s matches: check the match times for this Tuesday (12/28/2021)

Check today December 28, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 12 matches divided into 3 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch the football this Tuesday.

English Premier League live – December 28

12:00 – Arsenal x Wolverhampton

12:00 – Crystal Palace x Norwich

12:00 – Southampton x Tottenham

12:00 – Watford x West Ham

2:30 pm – Leeds United vs Aston Villa

17:00 – Leicester x Liverpool

Live Portuguese Championship – December 28

14:00 – Tondela x Gil Vicente

16:00 – Maritime x Vizela

18:00 – Moreirense x Estoril

Live NBB – December 28

7:30 pm – Corinthians x Mogi das Cruzes Union

20:00 – Bauru x Corinthians

20:00 – Caxias do Sul x Pato Basketball

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related