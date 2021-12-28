Top 10: See what were the most downloaded apps in 2021 on Android and iOS

We are already in the last week of 2021 and nothing better than mentioning the highlights of this year. This time, EmizenTech is responsible, a company focused on software development and analysis that listed the most downloaded apps for Android, iOS and in Brazil as well. Have you already downloaded any of these? Check it out now.
Starting with the top 10 most downloaded apps on iOS we have TikTok leading the raking. It’s worth noting that the company hasn’t released the total number of downloads from all positions, focusing on other curious statistics about many of them.
Most downloaded apps on iOS in 2021
- TikTok: 30.78 million active users every day
- YouTube: 774.6 million active users every month
- Instagram: 11 million downloads in September
- Facebook: 1.908 billion active users per day in Q2 2021
- snapchat: 293 million active users per day in Q2
- Facebook Messenger: 1.3 billion active users in July
- Netflix: 213.6 million subscribers in the 3rd quarter
- Amazon Shopping: revenue exceeding US$ 386 billion in 2020
As you can see, the company has limited its analysis to the 8 most downloaded iOS apps this year.
Most downloaded apps on Android in 2021
The list of most downloaded apps on the Android system this year contains 10 items sorted by the number of downloads:
- TikTok: more than 1 billion
- Cash App: more than 50 million
- Instagram: more than 1 billion
- Google Play: more than 500 million
- Whatsapp: more than 5 billion
- snapchat: more than 1 billion
- Netflix: more than 1 billion
- Facebook Messenger: more than 5 billion
- tubi: over 100 million
- crypto.com: more than 1 billion
It is worth mentioning that TikTok was among the 7 most popular social networks of the year and Cash App had about 36 million active users worldwide, while Instagram had 1.074 billion users worldwide.
Most downloaded apps in Brazil in 2021
- shopee: over 100 million downloads worldwide
- Connect SUS: over 10 million downloads
- Gov.br: over 10 million downloads
- telegram: over 1 billion downloads worldwide
- easily: over 1 million downloads
- iFood: over 50 million downloads
- SHEIN: over 100 million downloads across the planet
- kwai: over 100 million downloads
- Youtube: over 10 billion downloads
- Instagram: over 1 billion downloads
It should be noted that the number of downloads mentioned is the total and does not represent, in many cases, the numbers only for Brazil. However, some apps like Conecta SUS, Gov.br and iFood have limited availability, so the values are represented since the app’s launch in the country.
Finally, it is worth remembering that Facily has already appeared in our retrospective of Detective TudoCelular due to several complaints from users who faced various problems with their orders, accumulating more than 140,000 complaints in various forums and on Reclame Aqui. Check out the complete list in the TudoCelular Detective Retrospective here.