Top scorer at Santos base, Rwan talks about Copinha dispute: “It’s a dream”

Striker Rwan Secco, under-20 top scorer saints during the season, he spoke about the expectation of playing his first São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup for Peixe, at the age of 20.

“I’m very happy to compete in the Copa São Paulo with this shirt. It’s a dream, pride, we’re working hard to get the title and God willing we’ll do it,” Rwan told Santos TV.

This season, Rwan has played 29 games and scored 16 goals. The striker said he hopes to keep that goal average high in the country’s main youth tournament.

“I try to keep my goal average high, I hope to increase in the Copa São Paulo and God willing to make it to the professional team, keeping this average,” he said.

Asked if the fans can expect many goals from Santos in Copinha, Rwan said that it is in Santos’ DNA to be offensive, in addition to stressing that this team has “great attackers”.

Santos is in the group and is in group 8 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside Ferroviária, Rondoniense-GO and Operário-PR. O Peixe debuts at the tournament on January 3, at 9:45 pm (GMT), in front of the club from Paraná, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

Rwan was recently purchased outright by Santos and its contract is valid until December 2024.

