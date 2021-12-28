Trash Boy From Blind Marriage Gets Caught In Club Restroom | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Thiago Rocha participated in Netflix’s Marriage à Cegas Brasil

As if the national cancellation after being one of the garbage boys on Netflix’s reality show Blind Marriage wasn’t enough, Thiago Rocha has another not-so-nice story to put in his sub-celebrity biography: being kicked out of a club after being caught having sex in the local bathroom .

The story was published by journalist Murilo Ribeiro, from the Leo Dias column, with videos of the moment when the parachutist is stopped by security guards at a nightclub in Florianópolis (SC). He was so excited that he even took a rear naked choke.

In an interview with the column of the Metrópoles portal, Thiago confirmed the reason for the expulsion and also reported how the scheme was arranged with the girl he met on Sunday night (26): “She went first, then I did it, as agreed”, he reported .

But the house security guards didn’t like to know that someone was having sex in the bathroom and quickly went to find out what was going on. It was at this moment that Thiago and his wife were caught in the middle of the act. According to the garbage boy from Marriage à Cegas, they wanted to take him out of the establishment without clothes, to make him feel ashamed.

“The security guards wanted to remove me naked from the bathroom outside the party. I refused to go outside naked, that’s when the broth thickened”, he commented to Leo Dias’ team. “The security guards wanted to expose me to everyone in the house by leaving naked, so I rebelled and said no. There was that aggression, starting from them when I refused. When they threw me out, they hung me in the neck and threw me on the floor, when I woke up I turned into a demon and went to get satisfaction with them.”

Thiago also said that he doesn’t know the name of the woman he had sex with and that he didn’t even have time to exchange contacts… Watch the moment of confusion: