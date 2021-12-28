Treasury Direct: government bonds have stable rates; Prefixed trading for 2031 is suspended due to interest payments

The rates of government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto started on Tuesday (28) in relative stability, with investors paying close attention to the latest economic indicator releases for this year.

Early on, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) informed that the unemployment rate for the quarter between August and October 2021 was 12.1%, a drop of 1.6 percentage points (pp) compared to the quarter of May to July, when it was at 13.7%, and 2.5 pp compared to the same moving quarter in 2020 (14.6%). It was a better result than market consensus estimates, which had expected a 12.3% rate.

The Central Bank today releases credit statistics for November, the month in which the total stock of loans reached BRL 4.575 trillion, equivalent to 53.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The number indicates an increase of 1.8% in the month. Delinquency in the free resources segment was 3.1%, against 3% in October, while the spread (difference between the cost of funding by banks and the interest charged on credit operations) in the same segment rose to 23.4 percentage points (from 22.9 points in October).

There was little change in interest rates offered by federal government bonds since Monday afternoon (27). Fixed-rate securities maturing in 2024 currently pay 10.82% per year, just 1 basis point higher, while those maturing in 2026 have a rate of 10.54%, with no change.

Among inflation bonds, those maturing in 2035, 2045 and 2055 maintain today the same rates as yesterday afternoon – respectively, 5.15%, 5.15% and 5.34% per annum. The IPCA+ 2026 Treasury shows a slight drop, from 4.97% a year yesterday to 4.95% this morning.

A detail: negotiations with fixed rate bonds maturing in 2031 (Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest 2031) are suspended from today and for the next few days, due to the payment of interest scheduled for January 1, 2022 (on account of the holiday, it will actually take place on the 3).

As a rule of the Treasury Direct, investment in bonds with interest coupons is suspended four business days before the payment date. Likewise, there are also changes in redemptions, which are interrupted two business days before coupon payment.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (28):

Local indicators

In Brazil, investors follow the release of economic indicators and news about the 2022 Budget, which entail fiscal consequences.

“This drop in the unemployment rate is related to the growth in occupation, as has been happening in previous months,” said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at the IBGE. According to her, the increase in the number of employed persons occurred in six of the ten groups of activities, such as commerce, industry and accommodation and food services. The level of employment – ​​the percentage of employed people in the working age population – rose to 54.6%, the highest since the quarter ended in April 2020.

According to the IBGE, the increase in occupation was influenced by informal work, causing real income to fall by 4.6% and reaching R$2,449. The mass of income, on the other hand, was R$225 billion and remained stable.

For XP, the recovery of the labor market remains on the right track, but, on the negative side, the average real wage decreases for the fifth consecutive month. “High inflation, ample idle capacity in the labor market and significant changes in the composition of the total employed population (increasing proportion of informal jobs, which receive lower average incomes) are the reasons for the low levels of average real income”, wrote the team XP Macro.

On the Budget side, what calls our attention right now is the expectation for a joint assembly of federal employees, which should take place this Wednesday (29), to deliberate on the mobilization for readjustment.

The crisis originated last week, when the National Congress approved the 2022 Budget with a reserve of R$1.7 billion for readjustment for federal security forces and around R$800 million for community health agents and combat agents. endemic, leaving out other civil servants, such as tax auditors. These have already approved the suspension of all national projects in the agency’s Operational Plan, the adoption of standard operation and the ostensible delivery of all commissioned positions and management functions.

On Monday, the Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Revenue) said that the number of auditors from the Federal Revenue who handed over leadership positions in protest against the government reached 738, around 93% of delegates across the country.

In view of the changes, in an interview in front of the Planalto Palace on Friday (24), President Jair Bolsonaro stated that it is possible that the budget for the adjustment will not necessarily go only to the police.

