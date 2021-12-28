Two-time champion at the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil: the magic year of the Rooster told in cartoons | athletic-mg

Clube Atlético Mineiro was strengthened in 2021 and arrived at the national championships determined to win again the titles that ended up escaping in previous years.

After passing by Remo, the confrontation in the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil was with Bahia. Entitled to a goal by Hulk, the second, the strong and avenging Galo came out victorious in the first game. The 2-0 at Mineirão was not a beating and Tricolor de Aço continued to live in the dispute, promising to react in the return game.

A week later, the acarajé was “hot” and Galo had to hold the wave in the second match to digest the 2-1 defeat and guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.

With a willingness to fight on several fronts, the victory by 2-1 over Juventude in the 15th round of the Brasileirão was the eighth in a row, a club record in the era of consecutive points. The triumph placed Galo at the top of the championship for the first time, with two points ahead of the now vice-leader Palmeiras.

The draw with Bragantino maintained the unbeaten record, which reached eleven games, and the leadership of Atlético. The equality on the scoreboard only came in stoppages with a great goal scored by debutant Diego Costa.

Galo continued to walk steadily towards the title and the 3-1 victory over Santos in the 26th round demonstrated this, but Flamengo, with two games in hand, followed at a distance (11 points), expecting a stumble of the leader.

The defeat to Dragão prevented Rooster from completing a turn without losing, reducing an unbeaten 18-game unbeaten run to ashes. Nothing to shake confidence in the title, after all, even reduced to 10 points, the advantage for vice-leader Flamengo was still quite comfortable.

As in the Brasileirão, Atlético were also strong in the Copa do Brasil. With a show in the first half of the semifinal match, Galo played and made Leão do Pici become a kitten at Mineirão. 4 to 0 on the scoreboard and a place in the final practically guaranteed.

Back to the Brazilian Championship…

The 2-1 victory over Cuiabá placed Galo again with an 11-point lead in the lead, with only 10 rounds left for the championship to finish. Total tranquility…

With still three games to play at the Brazilian Nationals, Atlético beat Fluminense at Mineirão and Massa could no longer hold back the choked scream in his throat for 50 years. “It’s CAM-PE-ÃO! IT’S CAM-PE-ÃO!”.

If the feeling was already present in Athletic hearts, confirmation on the field came in the following match against Bahia in Salvador. A spectacular comeback with three goals in six minutes after trailing 2-0 set the epic tone that was missing, if anything, to the title Galo had waited half a century to regain.

Faced with an ecstatic Mineirão, the Rooster was unaware of the Hurricane, ran over and practically enshrined the conquest of another bi-championship in the year, now in the Copa do Brasil.

