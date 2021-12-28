‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Erica unmasks Barbara in front of her family | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Globe Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will unmask Bárbara (Alinne Moraes)

‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ promises a lot of emotions this Monday (27). Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will be unmasked by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) in front of the entire family. The personal trainer discovered the arrangement between Janine (Indira Nascimento) and Barbara in the Saturday (25) chapter.

Upon learning that Barbara assaulted her son, Luan (Miguel Schmid), Érica can’t stand it and goes into an argument with Santiago’s daughter (Zé de Abreu). She goes and tells the whole truth to the family during the fight.

“Shut up, spoiled brat! Shut up or I won’t answer for me! You steal Janine’s tale, put on a dirty, sordid farce around it, and anyone who doesn’t have politeness and respect for other people’s things is my son, is that right?”, screams Erica.

She goes on telling the truth. “Janine wrote that story, but as she is poor, low-level, and ill-mannered – isn’t that right? – your daughter took the laurels,” the teacher tells Santiago. Barbara even denies it, but Erica continues to accuse her and the two start off with physical aggression.

“You’re crazy, Barbara, who thinks you own the world! If I came here it’s because I have affection, affection, for your father. Which you certainly don’t understand, because you think everyone has a price “, concludes Erica.

Barbara can’t stand it and assumes the farce. She apologizes to her father and husband, who are incredulous at the story. “Sorry, Dad. Sorry I’m not the daughter you wanted. Besides not having given you a grandchild, I’m now here, embarrassing you like this. For the first time in my life, a look of approval from you … It was too much for me to refuse, you know?”, says the character of Alinne Moraes.