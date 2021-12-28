Under Carille’s eyes, Santos uses Copinha as a test to define who will rise to the professional team | saints

The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup should be used as a laboratory for the saints define how many and which athletes should be promoted to the professional squad in 2022.

Coach Fábio Carille and the Peixe football top will monitor the under-20 team’s performance in the competition. The expectation is that some athletes will be integrated into the squad after the end of Alvinegro’s participation in the tournament.

Santos signed up 30 athletes to compete in the Copa São Paulo. The list includes names that have already played for the professional team at Peixe, such as right-back Sandro Perpétuo, defender Derick, defensive midfielder Jhonnathan and forward Renyer. Besides them, there are also goalkeeper Diógenes and left-back Lucas Pires, who train with the main squad, but have not yet entered the field.

Players who stood out for the under-20 and under-23 teams in 2021 are also in the tournament. These are the cases of midfielder Ed Carlos and strikers Weslley Patati and Rwan.

1 of 2 Santos’ under-20 squad to compete in the São Paulo Cup — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Santos under-20 squad for the Copa São Paulo dispute — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Pointed by ge as a fish jewel for 2022, Patati is 18 years old and has already been called up by the Brazilian under-18 team for training, in addition to playing in the Revelations Cup, in Mexico. The attacking midfielder is seen as one of the promises of the base.

Rwan was the top scorer for the under-20 team. The 20-year-old forward had an outstanding season, scoring nine goals in the Paulista Championship in the category. He also scored four goals in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

In total, for the under-20, there were 18 games, always as a starter. In addition to the 13 goals, the striker gave another three assists. The athlete also participated in matches for the under-23 team. There were 11 games and three goals scored, being the team’s top scorer in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes.

This month, Santos agreed to buy the striker, who belonged to Flamengo-SP and was on loan until the end of this season. The club disbursed BRL 700 thousand in cash to obtain 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.