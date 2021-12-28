Understand the Total Disaster of Brazilian Criminal Justice

× Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Annual survey data from World Justice Project (WJP), an international civil society organization founded in 2006, reinforce the disastrous performance of the Brazilian criminal justice system.

In the indicator that specifically addresses this area of ​​Justice — as part of the WJP 2021 Rule of Law Index —, Brazil was ranked 112th out of 139 countries, behind, for example, Pakistan (108th), Iran (98th) and Kosovo (61st). THE Norway leads this ranking. The United States appears in 30th position, while China in 69th.

Among the meters evaluated in the scope of criminal justice, are the effectiveness of investigations, the reasonable duration of the process, the capacity for criminal prevention, the impartiality of the justice system, the absence of corruption and respect for due process of law. The assessment takes into account the whole system, including police, lawyers, prosecutors, judges and correctional officers.

Within the Criminal Justice indicator, there are subcategories, in which Brazil appears in an equally vexatious position. Second only to the Venezuela, the country is, for example, in the penultimate position on the meter “impartiality”, which analyzes discriminatory practices and system selectivity.

João Paulo Lordelo, the Federal Attorney in São Paulo, commented the numbers on Twitter: “Such data clearly reveal the complete dysfunctionality of the Brazilian criminal system. It is so bad that it manages to bring together, at the same time, the worst possible defects: discrimination and lack of effectiveness”.

See Brazil’s detailed performance on the WJP 2021 Criminal Justice indicator:

— Is the criminal investigation system effective?

Brazil Rank: 117th (out of 139 countries)



It measures whether the perpetrators of crimes are effectively arrested and charged. It also measures whether the police, investigators and prosecutors are adequately resourced, free from corruption and competently carry out their duties.

— Is the criminal adjudication system timely and effective?

Brazil Rank: 133rd (out of 139 countries)

Measures whether perpetrators of crimes are effectively prosecuted and punished; and whether criminal judges and other court officials are competent and produce quick decisions.

— Is the correctional system effective in reducing criminal behavior?

Brazil Rank: 131st (out of 139 countries)

It measures whether correctional institutions are safe, respect prisoners’ rights, and are effective in preventing recidivism.

— Is the criminal system impartial?

Brazil Rank: 138th (out of 139 countries)

It measures whether police and criminal judges are impartial and whether they discriminate in practice based on socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity, religion, nationality, sexual orientation or gender identity.

— Is the criminal system free from corruption?

Brazil Rank: 66th (out of 139 countries)

It measures whether the police, prosecutors and judges are free from bribery and undue influence by criminal organizations.

— Is the criminal system free from undue government influence?

Brazil Rank: 50th (out of 139 countries)

It measures whether the criminal justice system is independent of government or political influence.

— Are the due process of the law and the rights of the accused respected?

Brazil Rank: 119th (out of 139 countries)

It measures whether criminal suspects’ basic rights are respected, including the presumption of innocence and freedom from arbitrary detention and improper pre-trial detention. It also measures whether criminal suspects can access and challenge evidence used against them, whether they are subject to abusive treatment, and whether they receive adequate legal assistance. In addition, it measures whether the basic rights of prisoners are respected after being convicted of a crime.

