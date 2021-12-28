Understand what a king of Denmark has to do with Bluetooth technology | Fantastic

Since 1999, there is this technology that allows you to connect electronic devices over a small distance through shortwave radio frequency. That’s how music from your cell phone plays in the box, or wireless headphones. Or that the watch communicates with the computer. And the computer, with the printer. Without you noticing, various technologies, from different manufacturers, are talking.

But bluetooth, in Portuguese, means blue tooth. And maybe you’ve never understood what a tooth has to do with it all.

This story started over a thousand years ago. The original Bluetooth was a Viking: Harald Gormsson, who was king of Denmark between 958 and 986. King Harald was well known for two things. The first: unify the tribes of two Nordic kingdoms – Denmark and Norway, after converting both to Christianity. The second, he had a rotten, dark tooth, and therefore he was respectfully called King Harald of the Blue Tooth.

A thousand years later, Jim Kardach and Sven Matheson had a conversation about the king of the blue tooth in a bar. They were working with three leading companies in the technology industry to create a collaborative connection in their products that would allow the exchange of data between products..

With the Norse King’s feats in mind, Jim even sketched a drawing of King Harold of the all-connected blue tooth. In the mid-1990s, the Bluetooth name was only temporary.

Chuck Sabin, current director of the organization that represents the technology, remembers this story: “It was proposed to be replaced by other names, but nothing stood out so much for those involved, after all, the term was already picking up and also available for record”.

One important detail was missing: the logo. How could this new technology appear in products?

“The logo is very similar in origin to the name. They are linked runes. The first of them would be equivalent to h, and the second to b, forming the initials of King Harold. So, if you overlap these two runes, they will form the figure that a people know today,” says Chuck Sabin.

That’s how a history of over a thousand years keeps alive every time the symbol appears in the menu bar of your cell phone or computer, millions of times every day.

