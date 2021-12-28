Understand why the ‘beauty chip’ was banned from advertising | women’s health

advertising image Known as the beauty chip, it is not an aesthetic treatment.

The beauty chip, a hormonal implant that promises weight loss and muscle gain, was banned from advertising (National Health Surveillance Agency), as it poses a risk to public health and lacks scientific proof of its benefits. The ban was motivated by the side effects of the implant, which can include cholesterol levels, heart and liver problems, among others.

In appearance, beauty chip side effects can include increased incidences of acne, hair loss, clitoral enlargement, and voice deepening. The beauty chip is a silicone hormonal implant the size of a matchstick. Once implanted in the body, the object continually releases hormones such as anabolic steroids and gestronin. However, there are no valid assessments in the country on the effectiveness of the product, nor is it registered in official bodies.

In an official document, Resolution No. 4,768, of December 22, Anvisa states that the disclosure of the implant violates the rules on advertising of products requiring prescription and manipulated to physicians, dentists and pharmacists. “In other words, it is not possible to claim that these products are effective and safe, which represents, per se, a risk to public health”, says the technical note of the agency”.

In November, the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (Sbem) stated in an official document that gestrinone, a hormone used in the implant, has been wrongly used in the search for improved physical and aesthetic performance and that the use of hormonal implants poses risks related to overdose.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in early December, the president of the Department of Female Endocrinology, Andrology and Transgender at SBEM, Alexandre Hohl, stated that there was no medical indication for aesthetic benefit and that the use of the “beauty chip ” could cause acne, liver, heart and breast problems, increase cholesterol and generate a series of other side effects.