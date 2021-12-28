Unemployment drops to 12.1% in October, but still reaches 12.9 million, points out IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 12.1% in the quarter ended in October, but the lack of work still affects 12.9 million Brazilians, as reported on Tuesday (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

it is about the lowest unemployment rate since the quarter ended in February 2020 (11.8%), before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the average real income of Brazilians shrank for the 5th quarter in a row, to an all-time low.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in September, the unemployment rate was 12.6%, reaching 13.5 million people.

“The unemployed population (12.9 million people) decreased 10.4% (less 1.5 million people) compared to the quarter ended in July (14.4 million people) and fell 11.3% (less 1, 7 million people) compared to the same moving quarter of 2020 (14.6 million unemployed)”, informed the IBGE.

Occupation grows, but average income reaches historic low

The number of employed persons in the country increased by 3.6%, which represents 3.3 million more people in the labor market compared to the quarter ended in July. In 1 year, there was an increase of 8.7 million workers.

“This drop in the unemployment rate is related to the growth in occupation, as had been happening in previous months. The increase in the number of employed persons occurred in six out of ten groups of activities, such as commerce, industry and accommodation and food services”, highlighted IBGE’s Work and Income coordinator, Adriana Beringuy.

THE level of employment, which is the percentage of employed people in the working-age population, rose to 54.6% in the quarter ended in October, the biggest since April of last year.

Despite the drop in unemployment and the increase in the number of employed people in the country, the The worker’s usual real average income (discounted for inflation) dropped to R$2,449 – the lowest value ever recorded in the historical series of the survey, started in 2012. The value represents a drop of 4.6% compared to the previous quarter and a reduction of 11.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The mass of income was R$ 225 billion, with a drop of 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 1.9% in 1 year, which was classified by the IBGE as statistically stable.

“Despite a significant growth in occupation, the mass of income remains stable. This happens because the worker’s income has been decreasing – either because the expansion of work occurs in occupations with lower incomes, or because of the advance of inflation in recent months”, explained the research coordinator.

Hunger, unemployment, rising prices: real-life portraits of the 2021 economy

Despite the downward trajectory of unemployment in recent months, the recovery of the labor market has been driven by the increase in the number of underemployed and informal workers, and has been marked by a fall in the average income of the employed population.

Brazil generates 324,000 formal jobs in November, says government

Among the factors that make it difficult for a firmer resumption of the labor market and the generation of better quality jobs are the worsening expectations for the economy in 2022, the fiscal and political uncertainties in a year of presidential elections, and the upward trajectory of the rate interest rate, which makes investments and financing for companies and consumers more expensive.

Confidence indices in trade and services dropped again in December, as shown on Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (FGV IBRE), indicating the worsening of business optimism.

The financial market projection for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2022 went from 0.50% to 0.42% m according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin. The estimate for the Selic is 11.50% per year for the end of 2022, which presupposes new hikes in the basic interest rate for the economy next year. For inflation, the forecast is 5.03%.