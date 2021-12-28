Unemployment rate stands at 12.1% in the quarter ended in October, below consensus

The unemployment rate for the moving quarter from August to October 2021 was 12.1%, a drop of 1.6 percentage points (pp) compared to the quarter from May to July 2021 (13.7%), and retreating 2.5 pp compared to the same moving quarter of 2020 (14.6%).

Thus, the rate came in better than expected, which was 12.3%, according to market consensus. Data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) were released this Tuesday (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The unemployed population (12.9 million people) decreased 10.4% (less 1.5 million people) compared to the quarter ended in July (14.4 million people) and fell by 11.3% (less 1.7 million people) million people) compared to the same moving quarter of 2020 (14.6 million unemployed people).

The employed population (94.0 million people) grew 3.6% (3.3 million people) compared to the previous quarter and increased 10.2% (8.7 million people) compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The level of employment (percentage of employed persons in the working age population) was estimated at 54.6%, increasing by 1.8 pp compared to the May-July 2021 quarter (52.8%) and 4.6 pp compared to the same period of the previous year (50.0%).

vacancy rate – Brazil

“This drop in the unemployment rate is related to the growth in occupation, as has been happening in previous months,” said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at the IBGE.

According to her, the increase in the number of employed persons occurred in six of the ten groups of activities, such as commerce, industry and accommodation and food services.

With this growth, the level of employment, which is the percentage of employed people in the population of working age, rose to 54.6%, the highest since the quarter ended in April of last year.

mass of income

According to the IBGE, the increase in occupation was influenced by informal work, causing real income to fall by 4.6% and reaching R$2,449.

In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, the drop was 11.1%. The mass of income, on the other hand, was R$225 billion and remained stable compared to the two quarters.

“Despite a significant growth in occupation, the mass of income remains stable. This happens because the worker’s income has been decreasing – either because the expansion of work takes place in occupations with lower incomes, or because of the advance of inflation in recent months”, says the coordinator.

repercussion

For XP, the recovery of the labor market remains on the right track, but, on the negative side, the average real wage decreases for the fifth consecutive month.

“High inflation, ample idle capacity in the labor market and significant changes in the composition of the total employed population (increasing proportion of informal jobs, which receive lower average incomes) are the reasons for the low levels of average real income”, wrote the team XP Macro.

“The indicator is approximately 5.5% below the pre-pandemic mark, according to our estimates,” added XP.

(With IBGE News Agency)

