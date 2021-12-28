Unimed-JP President retreats and reaffirms the importance of vaccination in children

After stating that vaccination against covi-19 in children would not be a priority at this time, the president of Unimed João Pessoa, physician Gualter Ramalho, went to social media to demonstrate against what he called fake news.

“Fighting ‘fake news’ I reiterate our position in favor of vaccination as Covid’s most efficient control tool. Always based on scientific evidence and official positioning of specialty societies (SBP, SBI and SBIm)”, the doctor posted on his Instagram account.

According to Gualter, his speech only advocated that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years should take place after validation by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

In a manifesto released on Friday (24), the SBP said that deaths in the pediatric population by covid-19 are not “at acceptable levels” and defended vaccination in the age group. Since December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil.

“As a liberal professional, I do not depend on elective cases and any type of manifestation that is not technical, autonomous, independent and safe. This is an issue that should not be politicized”, said Gualter this Sunday (26).

On the 23rd, Ramalho had said that the vaccination of his 9-year-old son would only be done when more robust studies on the subject came out. “I will only vaccinate when I have robust evidence. We are almost five months without any hospitalization. Covid-19 in children rarely gets complicated, since the immune system is still in the development stage, the inflammatory reaction is smaller”.