unvaccinated people have 60 times more risk of hospitalization, study says

A survey by the UK government shows that people not vaccinated against Covid-19 are up to 60 times more likely to need to be hospitalized with the infection than individuals who have taken the immunizer. The survey was conducted with data from patients aged between 30 and 70 years who used the country’s public health system.

According to the researchers, between May and November 2021, the proportion of elderly people over 60 years old who received the two doses and were hospitalized was 0.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The amount grows to 37.3 per 100,000 in the same period for those who were not immunized.

Between patients over 50 and 70 years, the difference is about 30 times. In younger people, in the 30s and 40s, those who are not vaccinated are between 10 and 15 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are immunized.

UK health authorities urge people who have not yet been vaccinated to take the immunizer as soon as possible to prevent the health system from collapsing — with the number of Ômicron variant cases increasing in the country, there is concern about overcrowding hospitals in the coming weeks.