unvaccinated people have 60 times more risk of hospitalization, study says
Abhishek Pratap 2 mins agoNewsComments Off on unvaccinated people have 60 times more risk of hospitalization, study says0 Views
A survey by the UK government shows that people not vaccinated against Covid-19 are up to 60 times more likely to need to be hospitalized with the infection than individuals who have taken the immunizer. The survey was conducted with data from patients aged between 30 and 70 years who used the country’s public health system.
According to the researchers, between May and November 2021, the proportion of elderly people over 60 years old who received the two doses and were hospitalized was 0.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The amount grows to 37.3 per 100,000 in the same period for those who were not immunized.
Between patients over 50 and 70 years, the difference is about 30 times. In younger people, in the 30s and 40s, those who are not vaccinated are between 10 and 15 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are immunized.
UK health authorities urge people who have not yet been vaccinated to take the immunizer as soon as possible to prevent the health system from collapsing — with the number of Ômicron variant cases increasing in the country, there is concern about overcrowding hospitals in the coming weeks.
3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (1)
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay
omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The first is that the variant began development in mid-2020, in an under-tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitizedAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images