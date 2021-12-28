US and Russia to Dialogue on Ukraine and Nuclear Security on Jan 10 | World

The United States and Russia will talk Jan. 10 on nuclear weapons control and tensions with Ukraine, a National Security spokesman told AFP on Monday (27).

“The US hopes to commit to a dialogue with Russia,” the National Security Council spokesman said.

A meeting between Russia and NATO could take place on January 12, followed, on January 13, by a meeting between Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which also has the US as a member, completed the font.

“Russia can put its concerns on the table and we can put ours, particularly in relation to Russian activities,” he said.

The January 10 bilateral meeting will take place as part of the strategic security dialogue launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during their summit in Geneva last June.

While this format is primarily aimed at renegotiating post-Cold War nuclear weapons control treaties, discussions also revolve around the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Moscow has sent tens of thousands of soldiers, said a senior government official from the US who also requested anonymity.

Meetings with NATO and OSCE will focus on the Ukrainian issue.

On December 17, Russia unveiled two treaty proposals to drastically limit US and NATO influence near its borders.

The documents were published in the midst of tension between Russia and the West along the Ukrainian border, where Americans and Europeans accuse Moscow of preparing a military offensive.

The two texts presented – one relating to NATO and the other to the United States – are intended to prevent further NATO expansion to the east and the establishment of US military bases in former Soviet countries.

On Thursday (23), both the European Union and NATO again demonstrated their support for Ukraine.

For seven years now, the Atlantic Alliance has systematically denounced Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea and demanded respect for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, undermined by a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country since 2014.