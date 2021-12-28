US cuts isolation period in half by Covid – News

US health authorities announced this Monday (27) that they have halved the recommended isolation time for people with Covid-19, from ten to five days in asymptomatic cases, as the number of cases of the disease cause chaos in travel.

“The Ômicron variant is spreading rapidly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” warned Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main US health agency, when announcing the change. “These updates ensure that everyone can safely get on with their lives.”

According to the CDC, “this change is justified by science,” according to which most infections occur in the two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms. However, the agency advises asymptomatic people to wear a mask for the next five days.

For unvaccinated contacts of a positive case, the isolation time was also reduced, from 14 to five days, but it is recommended that they wear a mask for the next five days. Close contacts who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 they don’t need to isolate themselves.

The CDC’s recommendations are a reference and are widely followed in the United States, but they are not a federal obligation.