US study review of measures to combat Ômicron variant – News

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (Niaid, its acronym in English) and the main medical adviser of the White House, Anthony Fauci admitted on Monday (27) that the US government is reconsidering measures taken against the variant Ômicron of new coronavirus.

Among the decisions that could be reviewed are the period of isolation that the infected person must comply with and the presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 by travelers on domestic flights, according to the infectious disease specialist explained to MSNBC television station.

Fauci said Joe Biden’s government is “seriously” considering shortening the confinement period for those who test positive for the new coronavirus, as long as they are not showing symptoms.

Currently, the isolation period is ten days, but last Thursday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created an exception for health professionals, who must comply with a five-day quarantine .

Asked whether the isolation period will be reduced in other cases, Fauci explained that the measure is also being considered for workers in essential sectors, necessary for the country to continue functioning.

“There are so many people who are getting infected, including the contagion of vaccinated people, that we are studying the possibility of reducing this period of isolation”, said the infectologist.

In the last days, hundreds of flights were canceled in the US due to the large number of Covid cases among the crews, which has caused the directors of major airlines operating in the country, such as Delta, United and American Airlines, to ask the CDC to reduce the period of isolation of infected to five days.

On the other hand, Fauci said it would be “reasonable to evaluate” the imposition of new vaccination requirements on domestic flights. Currently, the US only requires proof of vaccination from passengers on international flights who are not US citizens or permanent residents of the country, although everyone must test negative for the new coronavirus.

On domestic flights, there is no requirement for boarding. That’s why Fauci admitted that the requirement for proof of vaccination could increase the demand for immunization agents. In the United States, only 61% of the population completed the vaccination schedule, a rate considered low by local authorities.