Vaccination against Covid-19: See where to get immunized during the end of the year in the Belém region | For

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues during the end of the year in the metropolitan region of Belém, with the application of 1st and 2nd doses and also a booster dose to those who have received the second dose four months ago – seesee the calendar for each city below.

The State Department of Public Health of Pará (Sespa) guides city halls since Monday (20) on the announcement of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to reduce the period of the booster dose from five to four months. In relation to vaccination in children, Sespa is still awaiting guidance from the Ministry.

Proof of vaccination is required in the state to enter establishments. The proof can be consulted by the state application or the Connect Sus. The paper proof or duplicate can be requested from the municipalities, according to Sespa.

What do you need to get vaccinated?

To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present ID, CPF and proof of residence to receive the first dose.

In the case of teenagers up to 18 years of age, it is necessary to be accompanied by a guardian.

In the second dose, the ID and vaccination card are enough, the same for the booster dose or third dose.

Check the vaccination schedule below at Bethlehem, Ananindeua, Marituba and Benevides:

Vaccines are available at 71 posts, where the dose against influenza influenza will also be available.

There are 50 Basic Health Units and the Family Health Strategy, which operate from 8 am to 5 pm – see lower list. On Monday (27), the itinerant vaccination goes to the district of Outeiro for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

On Friday (31), it will only be at Shoppings Boulevard and Grão Pará, from 11am to 5pm. Vaccination will also take place at Unimed Prime’s vaccination points, located on Av. Castelo Branco, and at Unimed Batista Campos, from 9am to 5pm.

On January 1st and 2nd, there will be no vaccinations.

All people who have not yet received the 1st dose

Anyone who needs the 2nd dose who is on time

Booster dose or 3rd dose for those who have already received the second dose five months ago

12/27 – From 8 am to 1 pm – Assembly of God Church in the neighborhood of Itaiteua, in Outeiro.

Vaccination points in malls and other places – different times:

Shopping Boulevard, parking G6. Av. Visconde de Souza Franco, 776, Redoubt; (from 10 am to 8 pm) CCBS-UEPA – Centro Saúde Escola (CSE), Trav. Perebbui, 2623, Marco; (It is on recess until the 3rd) UEPA School of Nursing, Avenida José Bonifácio, 1289, Guamá district; (break until day 3) Fiber – Teaching Ambulatory, Av. Generalissimo Deodoro between Brás Aguiar and Gentil Bittencourt, 1543; (9am to 5pm) Shopping Bosque Grão-Pará, exclusive car entry through the Cidade Cristal Condominium access (access D) and pedestrian entry through the access of the Rod. dos Trabalhadores (access G); (From 10 am to 8 pm) Aeronautics Hospital of Belém , Av. Almirante Barroso, 3492, Souza. (It works from 27 to 30 in the morning only); General Hospital of Belém, Praça Brasil, 850, Umarizal (Monday to Friday only in the morning); Naval Hospital, Rua do Arsenal, 200, Cidade Velha (Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm) Unimed Prime Hospital, Travessa Francisco Caldeira Castelo Branco, 1807, Guamá (starts on 12/22/2021, from 7 am to 10 pm, from Monday to Sunday); Unama, Avenida Alcindo Cacela, nº 287 (It is in recess and returns only on the 5th); Unifamaz, Avenida Visconde de Souza Franco, nº 72, Redoubt (It is in recess and returns only on the 5th) Unimed Batista Campos, Avenida R. Pres. Pernambuco, 388, Batista Campos (starts on 12/22/2021, from 7 am to 10 pm, from Monday to Sunday).

Vaccination points in Basic Health Units – 8 am to 5 pm

UBS Castanheira, 1º de Dezembro, between José de Alencar and Sol Nascente crossings UBS Combu, Combu Island; UBS Portal da Amazônia, Rua Osvaldo de Caldas Brito, 39 – Jurunas; UMS Águas Lindas, Rua Conjunto Verdejante I, Águas Lindas; UMS Bengui II, Macciel – Bengui Pass; UMS Cabanagem, R. São Paulo, s/n – Cabanagem; UMS Condor, R. Lauro Malcher, 285 – Condor; UMS Cotijuba, R. Manoel Barata, 840 – Icoaraci; UMS Cremation, R. dos Pariquis, 2906 – Cremation; UMS Bullfinch Utinga, Passage Engineer Alberto Engelhard, s/n – Bullfinch-Utinga; UMS Fátima, Rua Domingos Marreiros, 1816 – Umarizal; UMS Guamá, R. Barão de Igarapé Miri, 479 – Guamá; UMS Icoaraci, R. Manoel Barata, 840 – Icoaraci; UMS Jurunas, R. Eng. Fernando Guilhon, S/N – Condor; UMS Maguari, Alameda Ns-15, 43 – Coconut palm; UMS Maracajá, Travessa Siqueira Mendes, S/N, corner with eighth street; UMS Marambaia, Av. Augusto Montenegro – Marambaia; UMS Outeiro, R. Manoel Barata – Ponta Grossa; UMS Paradise of Birds, TV. Beija-Flor – Maracangalha; UMS Pratinha, Av. Arthur Bernardes – Pratinha; UMS Providência, Av. Dos Tucanos, 391-409 – Maracangalha; UMS Sacramenta, Av. Senador Lemos, 1840 – Sacramenta; UMS Satellite, TV. We-8 – Coconut palm; UMS Sideral, R. Sideral, Y/N – Parque Verde; UMS Tapanã, R. São Clemente, 3300 – Tapanã; UMS Tavares Bastos, Av. Rodolfo Chermont, 170 – Marambaia; UMS Telegraph, R. do Fio – Telegraph; UMS Terra Firme, Passagem São João, 170 – Terra Firme; UMS Vila da Barca, Travessa Coronel Luíz Bentes, 80 – Telegraph.

Vaccination points in the Family Health Strategy Units – 8 am to 5 pm

USF Aeroporto, Rua dos Passos, S/N, Mosqueiro; USF Água Cristal, Rua da Mata, Passagem União, 21, in Marambaia; USF Barreiro I, Mirandinha Passage, Nº 367, Barreiro; USF Barreiro II, São Sebastião Passage, S/Nº, Barreiro; USF Canal do Galo II, Travessa Humaitá, S/Nº, between Pedro Miranda and Antônio Everdosa, Pedreira; USF Canal Pirajá, Travessa Barão do Triunfo, Nº1015, Corner with Rua Nova, Pedreira; USF Carananduba, Avenida Cipriano Santos, Passagem Santa Maria, No. 01, Ponte do Cajueiro, Carananduba; USF Eduardo Angelim, Eduardo Angelim Complex, Avenida 17 de Abril, S/Nº, Educardo Angelim; USF Fama, Rua Tucumaeira S/Nº, Estrada do Fama Nº72, Outeiro; USF Fidális, Rua Pantanal, S/N, Fidelis district, Outeiro; USF Furdo das Marinhas, Rodovia Augusto Meira Filho S/Nº, Furo das Marinhas; USF Panorama XXI, R. dos Commerciários, Nº 108, between Rodovia Mário Covas and Rua Benjamin, Cabanagem; USF Paraíso Verde, Avenida João Paulo II, S/Nº, near the Cosanpa area, Curió-Utinga; USF Parque Guajará, Avenida Augusto Montenegro, Rua Gouveia Silva, S/Nº, Parque Guajará; USF Parque Verde, Rua Da Yamada, near Emaús, Parque Verde; USF Quinta dos Paricás, Residencial Quinta dos Paricás, R. 12; USF Radional II, Radional Pass II, 58, Condor; USF Souza, Avenida Almirante Barroso, Setrans, Souza neighborhood; USF Sucurijuquara, Estrada da Baía do Sol, S/Nº, Sucurijuquara neighborhood, Mosqueiro; USF Tenoné II, Sixth Line Passage, Y/N – Tenoné; USF Terra Firme, Rua São Domingos, 414, Terra Firme.

Vaccination points at CRAS – from 8 am to 1 pm

Cras – Aurá – BR-316, km 6 (Granja Modelo), Aurá; Cras – Barrreiro – TV. Djalma Dutra, 265 (between the municipality and Rua do UnA), Telegraph; Cras – CAD Único – Rodovia Augusto Montenegro, 6955, Cidade Jardim II, Q-2, lot 5 – Tapanã; Cras – Cremação – Avenida Alcindo Cacela, 2993, Cremação – Near Praça Dalcídio Jurandir; Cras – Guamá – Rua Augusto Correa, 494 (next to the 1st ufpa gate) – Guamá; Cras – Zoé Gueiros – Cordeiro de Farias, Rua Yamada, AL. 29, y/n – Tapanã; Cras – Jurunas – Rua dos Mundurucus, 360, between Tv. Breves and Av. Bernardo Sayão – Jurunas; Cras – Quarry – Travessa Timbó, 1557, (between Marquês de Herval and Visconde de Inhaúma) – Quarry; Cras -Terra Firme – Travessa Lomas Valentinas, nº 2585 – Marco (Alm. Barroso/João Paulo II).

See questions and answers about Covid-19 vaccination

Marituba is vaccinated from December 27th to January 2nd, except on December 31st

1st dose – people aged 12 years and over;

– people aged 12 years and over; 2nd dose – for those who received the first dose until November 29;

– for those who received the first dose until November 29; 3rd dose or booster dose – people aged 18 years or over and four months after the application of the second dose;

– people aged 18 years or over and four months after the application of the second dose; 3rd dose or additional dose for immunosuppressed – people who are immunocompromised within 28 days of the application of the second dose;

– people who are immunocompromised within 28 days of the application of the second dose; 4th dose – immunosuppressed over 18 years of age within four months of the application of the 3rd dose.

Place: Hospital Augusto Chaves (BR 316-KM, 12)

From December 27th to 30th, 24h

No vaccine on December 31st and January 1st

on January 2nd

Vaccination continues in the city in the Basic Health Units (UBS), in the Vacina Delivery van and with the Owl of Vaccination.

At UBS, service is from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 1 pm. Check out the target audience:

First dose: available for people 18 years of age or older;

available for people 18 years of age or older; Second dose of Coronavac: available for persons aged 18 years and over and who have a 21-day interval after the first dose.

available for persons aged 18 years and over and who have a 21-day interval after the first dose. Second Dose of Astrazeneca: available for people 18 years of age and older who are behind on their second dose.

available for people 18 years of age and older who are behind on their second dose. Second dose Pfizer: available for people 12 years of age and older who are at least 28 days apart from the first dose.

available for people 12 years of age and older who are at least 28 days apart from the first dose. Third dose: available for people who took the second dose in July. According to the Ministry of Health (MS), the immunizing agent used in the third dose will be from Pfizer, and the minimum interval for application must be 4 months after the second dose.

The “Vacina Delivery” is offered in a van that travels through the districts, fairs and squares of the city.

Service is from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 12pm. Check the schedule:

12/27 – Bairro Atalaia (Rua Jarbas Passarinho, N° 100 – Next to Quadra do Combat).

– Bairro Atalaia (Rua Jarbas Passarinho, N° 100 – Next to Quadra do Combat). 12/28 – Cidade Nova 5 (Rua Leopoldo Teixeira – Near the end of the WE 31 line)

– Cidade Nova 5 (Rua Leopoldo Teixeira – Near the end of the WE 31 line) 12/29 – Águas Brancas (Headquarters of the Associação do Jardim Amazônia, next to the travessa Soccer Field, L).

There will be an owl on December 27th, 28th and 29th, from 6 pm to 10 pm, in supermarkets, shopping malls, in addition to the city squares.

The immunizing agents offered are from Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer, and are intended for carrying out the first, second and third doses, taking into account the intervals indicated for each one of them.

Mix Atacarejo Mário Covas

Shopping Metropolis

Low Price Supermarket – Cidade Nova (from 6pm to 9pm).

Basic health units in Ananindeua:

UBS Guanabara UBS Nova Água Lindas UBS Julia Seffer UBS Águas Brancas UBS Aura UBS Center UBS Celso Leão UBS Guajará 1 UBS Industrial District UBS Link 1 and Link 2 UBS PAAR UBS Curucambá Rural UBS Paulo Fleet UBS Cidade Nova 6 UBS Icuí UBS Christ the Redeemer UBS Warisland UBS New Zealand UBS Jaderlândia Coconut UBS UBS Ariri UBS One

1st dose for people over 12 years old;

2nd dose of all immunizing agents (Pfizer, Astrazeneca and Coronavac) for those who are on schedule;

3rd dose for those who received the second application until August 31st.

Until Tuesday (28), from 8 am to 1 pm – UBS Cohab, UBS Santa Maria, UBS Benfica, UBS Murinin, Church Quadrangular Médice.

There will be no vaccinations on the 29th, 30th and 31st December in Benevides.

