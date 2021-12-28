Vaccination of children to start in January if recommendation is maintained after consultation, says ministry | Health

The Ministry of Health released a note on Monday (27) to say that it is in favor of the application of vaccines in children and that the campaign for this audience should start in January.

However, the ministry has a caveat. Remember that you are currently “listening to society” in a public consultation and that the forecast will be maintained if the position does not change after the process is completed.

On the 16th, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Since then, Queiroga has already said that there is no emergency to vaccinate this public and that haste is the enemy of perfection.

A decision is charged to the government by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Now, favorable signs

After criticism from Anvisa to Queiroga’s reactions, questions from the advice of health secretaries and experts, now the government is giving the first signs that childhood vaccination against Covid is a matter of time in the country.

“The Ministry of Health’s recommendation is for the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO), according to the official position of the folder declared in public consultation on December 23 and reinforced by Minister of Health in public demonstrations,” informed the portfolio led by minister Marcelo Queiroga.

The position ends with the following conclusion: “On January 5th, after listening to the society, the folder will formalize its decision and, maintaining the recommendation, the immunization of this age group should start in January”.

Last week, when taking a stand at the presentation of the public consultation, the ministry informed that the contract in force with Pfizer has deliveries scheduled for January 10th. Currently, Brazil has a forecast of 100 million doses in the third contract with the company. “This contract already encompasses the supply of new versions of the vaccine, including for different age groups,” declared Pfizer.

A technical note signed by the extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, and sent to the Supreme Court (STF), states that the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is safe.

The position of the secretary subordinated to Minister Marcelo Queiroga goes against the questions of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who says there is “distrust” and “huge interrogation” in relation to alleged side effects of the application of vaccines against Covid in children.

“Before recommending vaccination [contra a] Covid-19 for children, scientists have conducted clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious security concerns were identified.“, says Melo in the technical note.

The secretary also says that the technical analysis of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is carried out in a “rigorous manner and with all the necessary caution”.

“The vaccines [contra a] Covid-19 are being monitored for safety with the Covid-19 monitoring program. most comprehensive and intense security in the history of Brazil“, says the document.

Secretary of the Ministry of Health says vaccine for children is safe

The technical note seeks to support the position of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in a lawsuit filed by the PT in the STF, which demands a schedule of immunization of children against Covid-19. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski determined that the schedule should be defined by January 5, 2022.

The magistrate also asked the government to explain the decision to recommend the vaccination of children only with a medical prescription.

The idea has been defended by Marcelo Queiroga, who said on Thursday (23) that the Ministry of Health will recommend that children from 5 to 11 years old are vaccinated as long as there is a medical prescription and a signed consent form by the parents.