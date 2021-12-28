Vale, one of the main iron ore producers in the world, is considering the purchase of part of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio project

Photo: reproduction

Negotiations between iron ore producers, Vale and Anglo American, are at a preliminary stage

Vale SA, the second largest producer of iron ore in the world, is evaluating the possibility of acquiring a part of the Minas-Rio system, Anglo American’s main project in Brazil, according to people who have knowledge of the matter. According to infomoney sources, talks between the two companies started in 2020, but so far they have not advanced to the point of being taken to the companies’ boards of directors.

One of the sources also said that Anglo American is not actively selling the system and that Vale is considering buying a 30% to 40% stake in the project, or even controlling it. However, the talks are at a preliminary stage and there are no guarantees that the deal will materialize. Anglo American and Vale did not comment.

The purchase would be another step for Vale to reach its goal of increasing the annual production capacity of its main product to 400 million tons, a fact that would help the miner to dilute costs and regain its title as the world’s largest iron ore producer . The latter was lost to Rio Tinto in the wake of the disaster with the dam in Brumadinho, in January 2019.

Vale seeks to position itself as one of the main suppliers of the fundamental ingredient in the rush of steelmakers, its main customers: premium iron ore, which seeks to reduce its carbon footprint. Minas-Rio has quality ore, with approximately 67% iron content, an amount greater than the average grade obtained in Vale’s operations.

Minas-Rio System

The Minas-Rio system is located in Conceição do Mato Dentro, Minas Gerais. It is a fully integrated iron ore export operation, having a mine, a beneficiation plant, a 529-kilometer-long pipeline and a dedicated terminal at Porto de Açu, in Rio de Janeiro. Anglo is trying to produce the full capacity of 26.5 million tonnes of iron ore per year on the project.

Acquired from MMX Mineração e Metálicos in 2008, Minas-Rio cost Anglo American US$ 14 billion – representing the largest investment in Vale’s existence, the S11D -, between the total paid to former controller Eike Batista and the implementation .

Although the value of iron ore is falling compared to records achieved in recent months, Vale continues to produce a lot of cash. With a focus on maintaining capital discipline and paying its shareholders, the Rio de Janeiro-based miner is selling non-strategic assets to focus efforts on iron ore and base metals.