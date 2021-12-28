Vegetable fat may reduce the risk of stroke, study suggests – 12/27/2021

More than the amount of fat ingested in meals, cardiovascular health experts’ concern is now on the type and origin of it. A study presented at a conference of the North American Heart Association highlights that those who prefer red meat (beef, pork and lamb), processed (bacon, sausage, mortadella and salami) and non-dairy animal fats have a higher risk of stroke (Vascular Accident Cerebral), compared to the supporters of fats derived from vegetable sources and polyunsaturated ones (soybean oil, sunflower oil and even sardines, for example).

To analyze the impact of each type of fat on stroke risk, the researchers examined data from two large studies of risk factors for chronic disease — the Nurse’s Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Altogether, the researchers evaluated information from more than 117,000 participants, followed over 27 years. The average age was 50 years and all were not diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or cancer at the beginning of the studies.

Over the period, participants filled out questionnaires about their own diet to calculate the amount of fat consumed. In the results, the researchers highlight:

2,967 participants had ischemic strokes (a clot that cuts blood flow to a part of the brain) and, in 814, hemorrhagic strokes (bleeding from vessels in the brain);

Those who consumed more red meat had an 8% higher risk of stroke. In the case of those who ate more processed meat, the increase was 12%;

The group that ingested the highest amount of non-dairy animal fat had a 16% higher probability of suffering a stroke, compared to those who consumed less;

Participants who ate more vegetable and polyunsaturated fat were 12% less likely to have a stroke compared to those who ate less.

Milk fat, found in cheese, butter, milk, ice cream and cream, was not associated with a higher risk, according to the study. “This type of fat contains saturated fatty acids with a short chain of carbon atoms, which are more easily metabolized by the body”, explains Jorge Mancini Filho, representative of the Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition (Sban). “[Enquanto] long-chain saturated fatty acids are more abundant in red meat.”

Animal and vegetable fats: how do they act in the body?

According to Durval Ribas Filho, president of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (Abran), animal fats favor an increase in LDL cholesterol (considered bad), which motivates the development of fatty plaques on the inner walls of blood vessels. “With that, not only cardiovascular health problems increase, but also includes the possibility of stroke”, he details.

Vegetable fats, which are found in olive oil and oilseeds, such as hazelnuts, chestnuts and walnuts, tend to be more beneficial because they lower LDL cholesterol and increase HDL (considered good), according to the expert.

However, Ribas says that red meat and animal fat do not need to be removed from the diet, and indicates the most appropriate proportion for a healthy diet. “A 2,000 calorie daily diet should include 10% saturated fat, 10% monounsaturated and 10% polyunsaturated, and 20% to 35% protein and around 55% to 65% carbohydrates.” explains.

Saturated fat is found in red meat, bacon, sour cream, eggs, cheese, butter and yogurt, for example. Nuts, nuts, seeds, fish, vegetable oils and avocados are some of the foods that are sources of mono and polyunsaturated fats.