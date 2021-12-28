Very good! Travel to New York with flights starting at R$ 2,246 with checked baggage included

The Big Apple is always a good choice to enjoy your vacation with lots of entertainment, culture, restaurants and several shopping options! We found flights to New York with checked baggage flying American Airlines. There are tickets with the American company departing from Curitiba, Belo Horizonte and Brasília from R$ 2,246 with dates until the end of next year, including spring and summer. See all options below:

In the selection of flights to New York made especially for you, there are also tickets with other airlines departing from Rio, Campinas, São José do Rio Preto and more cities from R$2,408. Please note that Copa, Latam, etc. flights do not include checked baggage at the lowest fares. If not included, baggage can be purchased at the time of purchase or later.

The United States has its borders open to Brazilians and other foreigners fully vaccinated. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted, including those who took doses of different vaccines. In addition, the traveler must undergo an antigen or PCR test 24 hours before the flight. Just don’t forget that you need a US visa to make the trip!