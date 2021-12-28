Vice at Flamengo, Braz says why he didn’t wait for Jorge Jesus: ‘I was playing with us’

Flamengo’s vice president of football gave an interview and explained why he didn’t hire Jorge Jesus, but Paulo Sousa.

THE Flamengo sent a delegation to Portugal with the intention of bringing back coach Jorge Jesus. However, ended up closing with another Portuguese coach, Paulo Sousa. This Monday, the vice president of football at the club, Marcos Braz, explained why he did not wait any longer for “Mister”.

“I couldn’t wait for Jorge Jesus anymore. He didn’t give us any clear signs that he wanted to come back. I was playing with us and with Benfica”, Braz stated in an interview with Renato Maurício Prado on the Ilan e Renato channel.

“If Mister had told me: ‘Wait until the 30th’, I would have waited. But he didn’t say anything. He kept to himself and, when questioned, he repeated that he depended on Benfica”, he added.

On December 30th, the Benfica visit the rival Harbor fur Portuguese Championship, at 6 pm (Brasilia), with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. A new defeat by the Encarnados would greatly increase the pressure for the dismissal of Jorge Jesus, who has already been eliminated by the same rival in the Portuguese Cup last Thursday.

“I waited as long as I could, I did everything I could, but the truth is he didn’t give me any security. I even understand, but for me, it gave”, justified Marcos Braz.

The vice president of football also revealed that Jorge Jesus’ fine with Benfica is based on the number of competitions the team participates in, with 2 million euros charged per competition.

“Do you know how much Benfica won by qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Champions League? 52 million euros. Imagine how much money Mister took. He has his eye on a possible qualification for the Champions League quarter, which is worth another fortune for the club and for him”, pondered Marcos Braz.

“What if he beats Porto? Will you want to leave? Will Benfica want him to leave? You can’t be sure of anything. And I needed to decide”, completed.