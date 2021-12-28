Victim of H3N2 in Serra Talhada is a health worker and is doing well – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism of Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 5:22 am this Monday (27)

Last Thursday (23), the State Health Department (SES-PE) consolidated another round of test results for Influenza A -H3N2- and it was proven that Serra Talhada confirmed his first case. The report of Lighthouse found that the victim is a 53-year-old woman, a health worker, but is doing well. With only mild symptoms.

Thus, there are a total of 222 cases of the disease in Pernambuco, 216 for Influenza A (H3N2) – 1 by the clinical and epidemiological criteria – and 6 not subtyped.

flu symptoms

According to the Butantan Institute, the classic symptoms of seasonal flu are sudden fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, malaise, sore throat and runny nose. The cough can be strong and last for two or more weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the case of H3N2, the symptoms are the same, with the potential to cause cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) in the elderly and immunocompromised.

“What changes, in this case, is that the outbreak is considered out of season and is a consequence of the relaxation of protection measures, such as the use of masks”, explains the director of the Multipurpose Laboratory at the Butantan Institute, Renato Astray.

“The problem this year is that we’ve been wearing a mask for two years and it protects against both influenza and SARS-CoV-2, as it inhibits contact with respiratory viruses,” says Astray.