VIDEO: After title, Remo player teases Paysandu athlete: ‘What do we solve at home?’ | rowing

The decision of the Paraense U-17 Football Championship also yielded off the field. Remo x Paysandu decided the state competition with the azulino club raising the cup last Sunday (26), inside the Curuzu Stadium. The party was big on the part of the azulinos and there was no lack of the old rivalry and provocation, which was on the part of the attacking midfielder Gabrielzinho, who “had a good time” with an athlete from Paysandu.

In the first game of the final, played at Estádio Baenão, Remo was superior and won on the scoreboard 2-1, taking the advantage of the draw to the grand final. After the game, the Paysandu athlete named Thiago Felipe replied that “at home” they would solve it, however, in the return game, Paysandu lost again, again 2-1. During the celebration in the locker room, the remista midfielder Gabrielzinho, recalled Thiago’s words and answered the bicolor player: “What can we do at home?”, he joked. The video went viral on social media. Watch:

The azulina team finished the competition unbeaten and held the party at the bicolor stadium.