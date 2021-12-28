https://br.sputniknews.com/20211227/video-mostra-homem-armado-ameacando-matar-elizabeth-ii-em-vinganca-por-massacre-colonial-20826551.html

VIDEO shows armed man threatening to kill Elizabeth II ‘in revenge for colonial massacre’

VIDEO shows armed man threatening to kill Elizabeth II ‘in revenge for colonial massacre’

The Windsor Castle intruder, who was detained on Christmas Day, allegedly threatened to assassinate the British Queen in “revenge” for the colonial crimes of… 12.27.2021, Sputnik Brazil

2021-12-27T09:08-0300

2021-12-27T09:08-0300

2021-12-27T11:13-0300

international panorama

outrage

real family

Elizabeth II

Europe

British media linked the man arrested Saturday (25) to a man in a video on Snapchat, where he said he planned to kill Queen Elizabeth II in revenge for the Amritsar Massacre in northern India in 1919. Black-hooded in white mask and holding a crossbow, he said in a distorted voice: Just 24 minutes after the video was shared, the suspect was detained by armed agents in castle territory, about 500 meters from the queen’s private apartments, according to with The Sun. He had scaled an exterior wall via a rope ladder to invade the property, activating alarms and being detected by surveillance cameras. to members of the royal family about the incident. This is Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow. people are discriminated against because of their race. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, took place in the state of Punjab in British India, when colonial troops killed at least 379 protesters and injured 1,200 more. The man in the video said that he is Indian Sikh. The Windsor Castle surveillance video also shows an intruder wearing a black training suit and a white mask, just like the man in the Snapchat video. The outfit appears to have been inspired by the movie “Star Wars”, while the man referred to himself as a Sith, in reference to the franchise’s enemies of the Jedi. He also said his name “was” Jaswant Singh Chail, but now he “is Darth Jones.” Police did not identify the suspect by name but said they were reviewing the video as part of the investigation. The intruder has been arrested under the Mental Health Act, which means he will be confined under psychiatric care and awaiting court case.

ожерио This Drug Dealer is working overtime. Satan calls for his daughter to return. 5

I based England is surely the most criminal state that has ever existed! There is no place on the globe that they have not committed some atrocity! 4

10

